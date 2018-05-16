Biatain Silicone with its unique 3DFit Technology conforms to the wound bed to minimize the creation of dead space therefore reducing exudate pooling for optimal healing conditions. The Biatain Silicone family of foam dressings offers an advanced 5-layer construction, including a silicone adhesive contact layer designed to offer a gentle and secure fit. While each Biatain Silicone dressing is designed to promote an optimal moist wound healing environment, Biatain Silicone Multishape and Sacral dressings are designed to protect against skin and tissue breakdown and may be used as part of a prophylactic protocol to prevent pressure injuries.

"We look forward to offering our customers simple solutions to meet more of their needs," says Vice President of the Wound and Skin Care Division Thomas Vigso, Coloplast. "Biatain Silicone with 3DFit Technology delivers the latest innovation to address the challenges in exudate management while also providing protection against the risk factors that may lead to the development of a pressure injury."

Biatain Silicone is available globally and offered in various sizes to support clinicians in the treatment of wounds and prevention of pressure injuries.

New 3DFit innovation

Biatain Silicone with its unique 3DFit Technology™ and advanced 5-layer construction is a foam dressing designed for manage exudate for wound treatment and pressure injury prevention. Biatain Silicone conforms to the wound bed to minimize the creation of dead space therefore reducing exudate pooling for optimal healing conditions. Due to its outstanding design, Biatain Silicone has been awarded the Red Dot Award, an internationally recognized consumer award that focuses on user experience and aesthetics of products.

For more information on the Biatain Silicone foam dressing, visit www.biatainsiliconeus.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coloplast-announces-the-launch-of-biatain-silicone-with-3dfit-technology-300649659.html

SOURCE Coloplast