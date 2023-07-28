Color & Light - Modern Curtain Designs Are Waking Up the Home This Year

Home fashion leader Ballard Designs announces new takes on tradition with curtain and drapery style trends and updates to complement all room designs.

ATLANTA, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnichannel home décor and furniture retailer, Ballard Designs, is raising the curtain on the most influential trends in drapery design with a new collection flowing with color, pattern, and texture. A trusted decorating resource, Ballard has always treated drapery as an essential and affordable component to achieving the vision for any well-designed room. Now the world agrees.

https://youtu.be/TLfcP_5zmJY

Ballard Designs curtains and drapes create home window treatments in trending style... Ballard Designs offers advice on the new trends for curtain and drapery installations and design. Layered curtains in a Ballard Designs style...

According to a recent Statista article, revenue in the Curtains and Blinds segment will top $40 billion in 2023. Much of that revenue originates in the U.S., but globally, the window treatment market is expected to grow by more than 6.28% annually for the next five years.

"Our customers are using drapery for layering like never before," says Jonathan Parks, Senior Vice-President of Merchandising and Design for Ballard Designs. "They're combining fabrics of various designs like bold colors with oversized prints to achieve a customized look effortlessly. It's a huge trend."

According to Ballard's Soft Goods Manager, Amy Jourdan, the company's latest curtain and drapery offerings play directly into that shift toward fabric layering.

"Our newest window treatment styles offer home decorators great design flexibility," reports Jourdan. They allow customers to accentuate the palette and patterns already in their room, or to introduce a fun pop of color or pattern as a feature focal point."

Jourdan notes five trends sweeping the fabric and curtain markets right now:

Colorful floral and tropical prints "From small scale ditsy florals to large painterly florals and bold tropical prints, it's all about bringing nature in," Jourdan says. Novelty in the details "Bespoke details are being added to everything from pillows to drapery panels," she adds. "Look for special borders, playful trims, sassy tassels, fun fringe and macrame, scallops – even accents of leather." Small and large prints that can layer into a pattern-ful room. "Petite prints layered with large scale prints is great for achieving maximalist style." A shift from neutrals to color "We're leaving the subdued behind and embracing color," Ballard's soft goods expert observes. "Light pastels are giving way to bolder, deeper hues." Pattern-on-pattern "This trend lends itself to curtain & drapery panels," Jourdan notes. "We've seen, and will continue to see, panels that match back to other design elements in the room – bedding, upholstery, even wallpaper."

To support its growing drapery business, Ballard provides customers with design ideas and how-to articles through its popular blog, howtodecorate.com. One recent post on selecting beautiful curtains for living rooms offers consumers a complete guide to drapery. The in-depth article explains drapery's growing importance for layering, how to choose the right style for your room, and how and where to hang your curtain panels.

"It's very satisfying to see our customers empowered to be creative and unique," Ballard's Jonathan Parks observes. "Layering is happening all over the home, but the windows are a primary area where we see that exciting trend coming to life in bold, beautiful new ways."

About Ballard Designs

Since 1982, Ballard Designs® has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM which includes QVC®, HSN®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road®.

Contact Ann Bailey 404-603-7239. [email protected]com

SOURCE Ballard Designs