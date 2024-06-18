Color and Carrum Health Partner to Improve Outcomes and Reduce Cost of Cancer Care for Employers

Partnership seamlessly connects early detection and full spectrum clinical management with post-diagnosis bundled services, providing a clear advantage to employers to reduce costs and improve health outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Health and Carrum Health today announced a partnership for an end-to-end cancer program designed to improve the care, treatment and outcomes, and reduce the financial burden of cancer for employers. Color and Carrum are creating a cancer care program that supports the entire employee population from screening and prevention to diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship. The program engages diverse populations, is easy to implement, and is designed to simplify the benefit selection process for employers while reducing costs and improving health outcomes.

In 2024, there will be over 2 million new cancer diagnoses, according to the American Cancer Society. As cancer incidence and cost both continue to increase at alarming rates, so do the number of point solutions available to support members through their cancer journeys.

The integrated program establishes a continuum-of-care model for employers with Color's full scope of cancer services, including Color Medical, a 50-state clinician practice that manages care before, during, and after a diagnosis through treatment to survivorship, coming together with Carrum's rigorously vetted Centers of Excellence (COE) provider network featuring the market's leading, largest value-based payment solution for cancer treatment. Color and Carrum's integrated program will help employers take control of cancer, leading to direct cost savings for employers and a seamless, high-quality care experience for patients.

Clients purchasing both Color Health and Carrum Health will gain access to Color's Virtual Cancer Clinic, which manages cancer holistically from diagnosis to treatment. The program seamlessly refers eligible members to Carrum where care navigators connect them to high-quality evidence-based care at cancer COEs. Carrum's value-based cancer treatment programs engage and incentivize high-quality providers to deliver cost-effective, evidence-based care, resulting in up to 20% savings per episode with no surprise bills.

"Cancer is the number one driver of employer healthcare costs today. Most solutions only support patients post-diagnosis, when it becomes more challenging to impact both survival and financial outcomes," said Othman Laraki, CEO of Color Health. "Color's Virtual Clinic starts by driving a 20% increase in employee engagement by emphasizing better education and awareness of early detection while ensuring navigation support from diagnosis through survivorship. Carrum's unique solution with treatment bundles at true Centers of Excellence are an important complement to Color's Virtual Cancer Clinic. Together, we will drive a greater impact on outcomes and rising costs for employers."

"Most employers expect cancer will be their top healthcare cost driver, which is why they rank Centers of Excellence as the most desired cancer care benefit feature. Employers also contend with an average of 16 point solutions, which can be challenging to manage, especially when their ROI is unclear so they're seeking value for every healthcare dollar they spend," said Sach Jain, CEO and founder of Carrum Health. "Carrum's platform brings together patients, providers and payers for a streamlined patient experience coupled with an immediate ROI and better outcomes. Color's Virtual Cancer Clinic is a critical component that augments our approach. By making comprehensive cancer care easily accessible to more people, we can effectively and efficiently deliver our promise of value-based cancer care to our members."

About Color Health

Color Health offers the Virtual Cancer Clinic, a comprehensive cancer program that supports employees and members across all stages of the cancer journey. Color is a complete platform for healthcare delivery, providing the technology, infrastructure, and logistics required to distribute large-scale health initiatives to diverse populations. Color works with employers, unions, government agencies, health plans, schools, and communities to provide equitable, accessible healthcare services. Color supports access for traditional and distributed workforces, as well as underserved communities, by removing barriers to care. Our model enables screening, counseling, and life-saving treatments to be utilized by more people, wherever they are. Connect with Color on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and www.color.com.

About Carrum Health

Carrum Health is changing how we pay for and deliver care. We offer self-insured employers a value-based Centers of Excellence (COE) solution that connects their members with a rigorously vetted network of surgical and cancer care providers. Carrum's upfront all-inclusive bundled pricing, award-winning technology, and dedicated care navigation team help lower costs for both members and employers while delivering a superior member experience. Carrum reduces unnecessary procedures by as much as 30% and aligns cost and care incentives to save employers up to 45% per episode of care. Learn more at carrumhealth.com.

Press Contacts

Color Health

[email protected]

(917) 710-0091

Anneka Meyer

[email protected]

(917) 284-1034

Carrum Health

Padma Nagappan

[email protected]

SOURCE Color Health