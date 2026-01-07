Color and Evry Health Partner to Bolster Employer Health Plans with Color's Virtual Cancer Clinic

Partnership enables Evry Health to provide its members with cancer screening, treatment and survivorship care through Color's clinical-first, oncologist-led service

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Health today announced a partnership with insurer Evry Health to strengthen employer health plans with Color's clinical-first, oncologist-led cancer care service. With this collaboration, Evry Health members will receive access to a full continuum of oncologist-led cancer care, including screening, diagnosis support, in-treatment care, and clinical survivorship experts and programs — all delivered through Color's 50-state Virtual Cancer Clinic. This marks a significant enhancement to Evry Health's mission of delivering highly accessible, affordable, and coordinated health services to employees and their families.

"Given the extreme cost outlays driven by cancer and, more importantly, the human toll it takes on members, we needed to reinvent our approach to cancer, and move to a clinical, virtual model," said Dr. Glenn Hamilton, Chief Medical Officer, Evry Health. "By partnering with Color, we're making it simple for our members to access best-in-class oncology services for risk identification and screening, and in-treatment clinical care. Even in its early stages, the program is making a measurable difference. Color's expert clinical review identified an opportunity to improve a member's treatment course, and together with the treating oncology team, the plan helped deliver the most appropriate care for the member. We are pleased to offer Color's services as we know it will help many more Evry Health members throughout the entire cancer journey."

By enabling direct access to cancer experts, Color drives 20% enrollment in the first year, and increases screening adherence by 77%. Color's medical group removes barriers to care, reducing time to diagnosis and treatment by 55%, while closing 75% of clinical care gaps that make an impact in-year on outcomes and costs. Together, these improvements lead to a healthier population and deliver 2.6:1 ROI in year one.

"Evry Health is modernizing cancer care, which could not be a more urgent priority given the changes happening in the cancer space today," said Caroline Savello, President, Color Health. "A single, accessible program from Color supporting people through every phase of cancer is going to help Evry Health's members stay healthier, reduce avoidable costs, and give members the best clinical care possible, no matter where they are."

Evry Health will integrate Color's services into its benefit offerings, and communicate available offerings and enrollment pathways to members through its digital platform, care teams, and member communications. Color's Virtual Cancer Clinic services will be made available to Evry Health members at no additional out-of-pocket cost beyond their base plan, in keeping with Evry's foundational "no copay, no deductible" model.

About Evry Health

Evry Health is a next-generation health insurance company built for modern employers and their workforce. With plans available to employers of 51+ in select states, Evry removes traditional cost sharing (no co-pays, no deductibles), provides a dedicated interdisciplinary care team (nurses, physicians, nutritionists, behavioral health), and delivers a digital-first experience to streamline health and wellness for employees.

About Color Health

Color Health owns and operates the only nationwide Virtual Cancer Clinic, led by oncologists, serving employer, union, health plan and public sector populations. Color measurably improves outcomes through direct clinical care delivery to avoid late-stage cancer diagnoses, speed time to world-class cancer treatment, and take exceptional care of survivors. The proactive, evidence-based clinical care Color provides is accessible to anyone, anytime, at every step of the cancer journey - from cancer screening and early intervention, to timely diagnosis and oncology care management, all the way through survivorship. Connect with Color on LinkedIn, X, and Color.com.

Media Contacts

Color Health

Andy Kill - [email protected]

SOURCE Color Health