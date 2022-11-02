Color Cosmetics Market in the US to grow by USD 2.50 Bn by 2026, Segmentation by Distribution Channel - Technavio

Nov 02, 2022, 02:45 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The color cosmetics market size in the US is expected to grow by USD 2.50 billion during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.88% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Product premiumization, the advent of social media and celebrity endorsements, and product innovation will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increased availability of counterfeit products might hamper the market growth.
Color Cosmetics Market in the US 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- During the anticipated timeframe, the offline segment will significantly increase its market share for color cosmetics in the US. In the US, there are more offline channels for distribution, and this trend is anticipated to continue during the projected period.
- For example, color cosmetics are becoming more common at specialty shops, allowing customers to browse for their preferred brand by selecting from a variety of brands. Since specialty stores offer personal luxury goods from many brands, more affluent shoppers and devoted patrons are drawn there to buy desired color cosmetics that aren't sold online or in other retail locations. Such availability will drive segment growth during the forecast period.
- Online
- Product
- Face
- Face makeup includes foundation, face powder, blush, concealer, and bronzer. Foundation aids in covering under-eye circles, dark spots, pores, and blemishes and helps provide the skin with a uniform finish. It is available in the form of a cream, liquid, mousse, and powder. Face powder is generally used to cover fine lines and dark spots and improve the overall skin tone. Face powder is commonly layered on the foundation base in order to keep the foundation in place and give a final finish. With the high demand for face makeup products, it is expected that the market for color cosmetics in the US will foresee high growth during the forecast period.
- Eye
- Lip
- Nail
Color Cosmetics Market in the US 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our color cosmetics market in the US report covers the following areas:
- Color Cosmetics Market size in the US
- Color Cosmetics Market trends in the US
- Color Cosmetics Market industry analysis in the US
One of the main forces driving the expansion of the US color cosmetics business is the premiumization of products. The premium price is another characteristic of premium product offers. The majority of businesses in the market that sell premium products target the elite or premium consumer. Premium brands are often thought to have a high brand value. As a result, customers gain some level of confidence from investing in such a brand.
The availability of high-end products increases demand for cosmetics generally in the US, and many consumers are eager to make significant financial commitments to purchase goods of the finest quality. As a result, demand for luxury goods will increase during the projection period. This study identifies increasing demand for natural and organic products as one of the prime reasons driving the color cosmetics market in the US growth during the next few years.
Color Cosmetics Market in the US 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Color Cosmetics Market in the US, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Color Cosmetics Market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- Amway Corp.
- Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
- CHANEL Ltd.
- Coty inc.
- Dambiro de
- Glossier inc.
- HB USA Holdings inc
- Kao Corp.
- LOreal SA
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
- Oriflame Holding AG
- Revlon inc
- Shiseido Co. Ltd
- The Avon Co.
Color Cosmetics Market in the US 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the color cosmetics market in the US growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the color cosmetics market in the US size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the color cosmetics market in the us
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the color cosmetics market in the US vendors
