Color Cosmetics Market in the US to grow by USD 2.50 Bn by 2026, Segmentation by Distribution Channel - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The color cosmetics market size in the US is expected to grow by USD 2.50 billion during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.88% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Product premiumization, the advent of social media and celebrity endorsements, and product innovation will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increased availability of counterfeit products might hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Color Cosmetics Market in the US 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Color Cosmetics Market in US 2022-2026

Distribution Channel

Offline



During the anticipated timeframe, the offline segment will significantly increase its market share for color cosmetics in the US. In the US, there are more offline channels for distribution, and this trend is anticipated to continue during the projected period.





For example, color cosmetics are becoming more common at specialty shops, allowing customers to browse for their preferred brand by selecting from a variety of brands. Since specialty stores offer personal luxury goods from many brands, more affluent shoppers and devoted patrons are drawn there to buy desired color cosmetics that aren't sold online or in other retail locations. Such availability will drive segment growth during the forecast period.



Online

Product

Face



Face makeup includes foundation, face powder, blush, concealer, and bronzer. Foundation aids in covering under-eye circles, dark spots, pores, and blemishes and helps provide the skin with a uniform finish. It is available in the form of a cream, liquid, mousse, and powder. Face powder is generally used to cover fine lines and dark spots and improve the overall skin tone. Face powder is commonly layered on the foundation base in order to keep the foundation in place and give a final finish. With the high demand for face makeup products, it is expected that the market for color cosmetics in the US will foresee high growth during the forecast period.



Eye



Lip



Nail

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, download a free sample report.

Color Cosmetics Market in the US 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our color cosmetics market in the US report covers the following areas:

One of the main forces driving the expansion of the US color cosmetics business is the premiumization of products. The premium price is another characteristic of premium product offers. The majority of businesses in the market that sell premium products target the elite or premium consumer. Premium brands are often thought to have a high brand value. As a result, customers gain some level of confidence from investing in such a brand.

The availability of high-end products increases demand for cosmetics generally in the US, and many consumers are eager to make significant financial commitments to purchase goods of the finest quality. As a result, demand for luxury goods will increase during the projection period. This study identifies increasing demand for natural and organic products as one of the prime reasons driving the color cosmetics market in the US growth during the next few years.

Color Cosmetics Market in the US 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Color Cosmetics Market in the US, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Color Cosmetics Market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Amway Corp.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

CHANEL Ltd.

Coty inc.

Dambiro de

Glossier inc.

HB USA Holdings inc

Holdings inc Kao Corp.

LOreal SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Oriflame Holding AG

Revlon inc

Shiseido Co. Ltd

The Avon Co.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Color Cosmetics Market in the US 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist the color cosmetics market in the US growth during the next five years

Estimation of the color cosmetics market in the US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the color cosmetics market in the us

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the color cosmetics market in the US vendors

Color Cosmetics Market In The US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.88% Market growth 2022-2026 $2.50 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.2 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Dambiro de, Glossier Inc., HB USA Holdings Inc, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc, Shiseido Co. Ltd, The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Tom Ford International LLC, Ulta Beauty Inc, and Unilever PLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 35: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 37: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Face - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Chart on Face - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Face - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Chart on Face - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Face - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Eye - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Eye - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Eye - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Eye - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Eye - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Lip - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Lip - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Lip - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Lip - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Lip - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Nail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Chart on Nail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Nail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Nail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Nail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 57: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 58: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 59: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 60: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 61: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 62: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 CHANEL Ltd.

Exhibit 63: CHANEL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 64: CHANEL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: CHANEL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: CHANEL Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Coty Inc.

Exhibit 67: Coty Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Coty Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Coty Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Coty Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Kao Corp.

Exhibit 71: Kao Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Kao Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Kao Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Kao Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 LOreal SA

Exhibit 75: LOreal SA - Overview



Exhibit 76: LOreal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 77: LOreal SA - Key news



Exhibit 78: LOreal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: LOreal SA - Segment focus

10.7 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Exhibit 80: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview



Exhibit 81: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments



Exhibit 82: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news



Exhibit 83: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus

10.8 Revlon Inc

Exhibit 85: Revlon Inc - Overview



Exhibit 86: Revlon Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Revlon Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Revlon Inc - Segment focus

10.9 Shiseido Co. Ltd

Exhibit 89: Shiseido Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 90: Shiseido Co. Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Shiseido Co. Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Shiseido Co. Ltd - Segment focus

10.10 The Avon Co.

Exhibit 93: The Avon Co. - Overview



Exhibit 94: The Avon Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: The Avon Co. - Key offerings

10.11 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Exhibit 96: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 99: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 101: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 102: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 104: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 106: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 107: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 108: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 109: Research methodology



Exhibit 110: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 111: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 112: List of abbreviations

