COLOR EVOLUTION: Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Fall 2018 Collection

Available in our stores nationwide and online at mgbwhome.com now: A new wave of vibrant hues enrich & energize the Fall Collection

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams announce Color Evolution: Fall 2018 Collection, featuring rich jewel-tones, new silhouettes, and bold patterned fabrics. 

"When a home is successfully furnished, just walking in the door is like getting a hug," says Mitchell Gold, co-founder and chair-man of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

Modern Bohemian: A free-spirited mix for the modern explorer; Inspired by our love for the unconventional, we offer looks both eclectic and uplifting. Lyrical patterns, natural textures, and deeply saturated colors warmly offset soothing neutrals and familiar silhouettes. A decadent mix of materials in plush velvets, soft Tibetan wool, and warm brass add rich layers to our iconic modern style, while melding with curated accessories and wall art for a cool and collected vibe. Featuring: Demi Sofa, Limited Edition Bellini Console, Vivianne Chair, Aries Full Swivel Chair and Beverly Round Cocktail Table.
This season, create comfort and wrap your home in welcoming layers with our vivid color story. 

MODERN FARMHOUSE: The intersection of comfortable and chic

MODERN BOHEMIAN: A free-spirited mix for the modern explorer

SOFT & MODERN: Iconic elements with a soft edge

THE NEW TRADITIONAL: Timeless, yet timely

WE LOVE OUR PETS: Luxurious comfort for your furry friends

Also new for Fall 2018, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams partnered with Sunbrella R to launch a new co-branded collection that converges iconic style with legendary performance, bringing customers exceptionally crafted furniture that is as soft-to-the-touch as it is long-lasting. 

Join us on August 16th in one of our Signature Stores to celebrate the launch of our Fall 2018 Collection.  Enter for a chance to win a Limited-Edition Bellini Console and enjoy cocktails from 5pm-8pm while exploring the new collection.  Find your local Signature Store at mgbwhome.com/stores.

High-resolution images of all the new products are available upon request in both silhouetted and beautiful room settings as well as product samples for any photography needs.  Click Here to view new product introductions and Press Preview. 

