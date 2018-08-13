COLOR EVOLUTION: Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Fall 2018 Collection
Available in our stores nationwide and online at mgbwhome.com now: A new wave of vibrant hues enrich & energize the Fall Collection
11:00 ET
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams announce Color Evolution: Fall 2018 Collection, featuring rich jewel-tones, new silhouettes, and bold patterned fabrics.
"When a home is successfully furnished, just walking in the door is like getting a hug," says Mitchell Gold, co-founder and chair-man of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams.
This season, create comfort and wrap your home in welcoming layers with our vivid color story.
MODERN FARMHOUSE: The intersection of comfortable and chic
MODERN BOHEMIAN: A free-spirited mix for the modern explorer
SOFT & MODERN: Iconic elements with a soft edge
THE NEW TRADITIONAL: Timeless, yet timely
WE LOVE OUR PETS: Luxurious comfort for your furry friends
Also new for Fall 2018, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams partnered with Sunbrella R to launch a new co-branded collection that converges iconic style with legendary performance, bringing customers exceptionally crafted furniture that is as soft-to-the-touch as it is long-lasting.
Join us on August 16th in one of our Signature Stores to celebrate the launch of our Fall 2018 Collection. Enter for a chance to win a Limited-Edition Bellini Console and enjoy cocktails from 5pm-8pm while exploring the new collection. Find your local Signature Store at mgbwhome.com/stores.
High-resolution images of all the new products are available upon request in both silhouetted and beautiful room settings as well as product samples for any photography needs. Click Here to view new product introductions and Press Preview.
Press Contacts:
Samantha Jacobson
Nikki Martin
VP Public Relations/Special Events
Public Relations & Special Events
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
646.272.8432
828.632.9200
