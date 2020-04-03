Color Experts International, Inc. is Offering a Bulk Discount on Image Editing Services to Support Companies Coping with the COVID-19 Catastrophe

LEESBURG, Va., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The outbreak of coronavirus disease has already been characterized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). Taking the ongoing catastrophe into consideration, Color Experts International, Inc. has taken an initiative to support their customers. This includes "Bulk Discount up to 40% and free trial on all image editing services and photo retouching services to support companies cope with the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown or crisis." This special offer will assist the companies to overcome the upcoming economic downturn to a great extent as well. The step was taken immediately after the disease transmitted globally impacting the regular operations of a myriad of businesses.



They have taken steps to maintain their operation seamlessly through this difficult period ensuring the safety of their employees while also assuring the same level of service for their customers. Their supervising team is regularly carrying out quality checks to make sure that their customers receive the best possible service.



Color Experts welcomes inquiries from Amazon and eBay sellers, photographers, e-commerce owners, product managers, online retailers, post-production & advertising agencies, pre-press companies, graphic design agencies, and many more.



They anticipate continuing to extend their top-notch services amid this ongoing global crisis. The company promises to stay client-oriented and strive to fulfill all the clients' demands even during this disastrous circumstance.



Color Experts' Best-selling Services include E-commerce Product Photo Editing, Professional Image Editing Services, Background Removal from Image, Clipping Path Services, Ghost Mannequin Effect, Image masking, Product Shadow Creation, Professional Photo Retouching & Restoration, Color Correction & Exposure, High-End Photo Retouching, Photography Post-Production, Vector Illustration & Conversion, 3D Modeling, and Video Editing Services.



With 30+ years of experience, Color Experts International, Inc. is well-equipped with 250+ skilled and experienced designers who are capable of delivering 5,000+ images per day. The company is headquartered in Leesburg, Virginia, USA while the main production facility in the Dhaka, Bangladesh while the corporate office located in the Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.



To place your order and claim a bulk discount, visit: www.ColorExpertsBD.com

