Color Health Announces At-Home and At-Work Cancer Screening Expansion with SkinIO and Bexa

Color's platform now makes skin and breast cancer screening more available to employee and member populations, combining the accessibility of SkinIO and Bexa's technologies with continuous care from Color's medical team to close care gaps.

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Health today announced partnerships with SkinIO and Bexa to integrate their distributed solutions for skin cancer screening and breast cancer early detection into Color's Virtual Cancer Clinic. With the addition of new, innovative screening technologies, Color is building on its program for employers to significantly increase cancer screening and detection rates, and manage cancer holistically. Through Bexa, examinations for breast cancer can be conveniently accessible at worksites across all 50 U.S. states, and with SkinIO, screenings for skin cancer are available to anyone with a smartphone.

This collaboration underscores Color's commitment to increasing early detection of cancer by removing barriers to screening and making new technologies more available to employees and members. SkinIO and Bexa screenings are designed to meet individuals where they are:

SkinIO 's app-based, AI-powered technology enables efficient skin cancer screening and connects at-risk patients to a robust dermatology care network. Members can perform a full-body skin exam with a smartphone or iPad in just 10 minutes, in the privacy of their own homes or at onsite events at workplace locations and health fairs. Scans are reviewed by a dermatologist, and in the event of a concerning finding, SkinIO offers an in-office appointment with a SkinIO network dermatologist within two weeks. Over 30,000 Americans have been scanned by SkinIO, and about 6,000 have been recommended to see a dermatologist immediately.

's app-based, AI-powered technology enables efficient skin cancer screening and connects at-risk patients to a robust dermatology care network. Members can perform a full-body skin exam with a smartphone or iPad in just 10 minutes, in the privacy of their own homes or at onsite events at workplace locations and health fairs. Scans are reviewed by a dermatologist, and in the event of a concerning finding, SkinIO offers an in-office appointment with a SkinIO network dermatologist within two weeks. Over 30,000 Americans have been scanned by SkinIO, and about 6,000 have been recommended to see a dermatologist immediately. Bexa provides accurate and pain-free breast exams in under 30 minutes, combining two technologies: a unique, small, FDA-approved pressure elastography technology and traditional ultrasound. The Bexa Breast Exam includes risk assessment and is provided onsite by a Bexa-certified, registered ultrasound technician, using both technologies as part of a breast exam that is gentle, free of radiation, and provides immediate results. An onsite program is simple to implement, widely adopted, and women give the Bexa Breast Exam a 98 NPS. Color's employer and union customers can schedule onsite exam days to make Bexa available for their employees and members at offices, worksites, and employee health events across all 50 U.S. states.

Color's Virtual Cancer Clinic is the first and only platform offering cancer screening solutions available in the workplace, and no matter where people are, it is supported by a comprehensive care model with Color's clinical team and care advocates. Employers, labor funds, and health plans can now easily offer employees and members clinically-validated, innovative, and cost-effective screening solutions with the potential to dramatically improve early detection rates for two of the most common cancers. Following SkinIO and Bexa's screenings, Color's clinical teams and care advocates directly manage and coordinate follow-up care and additional diagnostic testing as needed, and deliver all results to a member's primary care physician. Color ensures that employees and members know when they should be getting screened next and have accessible options to do so.

In the United States, screening gaps for skin and breast cancers remain pervasive for many reasons, including cost, logistical burden and wait time, and fear around potential diagnosis: 70% of Americans had not had a skin check in the past year, and the majority of women are not up to date with breast cancer screening. Missing screenings can result in later-stage cancer diagnoses, higher healthcare costs, and ultimately higher mortality.

"Color is committed to providing our customers with an innovative platform to provide comprehensive cancer care, helping them take control of cancer's impact on their populations. By adding new partners to our platform, we can work with employers and unions to design a customized program that meets their members where they are," said Josh Sturm, Chief Revenue Officer for Color Health. "Our goal is to lower every possible barrier to cancer screening, which is why we've been able to nearly double cancer screening rates with our customers. We're proud to show up for our customers with robust cancer screening solutions and wrap-around care and support models that deliver true results."

"SkinIO is excited to partner with Color to accelerate early diagnosis and treatment of skin cancer for all of Color's members," said Steve Bonner, CEO of SkinIO. "1 in 5 Americans will get skin cancer, but the majority of employees in the U.S. have never been to see a dermatologist. SkinIO, in partnership with Color, will allow employees to easily access a full-body skin exam with their smartphone in just minutes."

"Bexa's goal is that every woman participates in a technology-driven early detection process for this most common women's cancer. By providing a convenient option and a process that is comfortable, respectful, avoids anxious waiting for results and maximally avoids unnecessary additional testing, the Bexa Breast Exam has proven to be aggressively adopted by the majority of women who today are not engaged in any effective early detection process," said Dr. Joe Peterson, CEO of Bexa. "We offer a process that makes prioritizing self-care easy, low-cost and supports our mission: No Woman Left Behind."

These additional screening services will go live for Color Health customers on September 1, 2024. For more information, visit www.color.com/cancer.

About Color Health

Color Health offers the Virtual Cancer Clinic, a comprehensive cancer program that supports employees and members across all stages of the cancer journey. Color is a complete platform for healthcare delivery, providing the technology, infrastructure, and logistics required to distribute large-scale health initiatives to diverse populations. Color works with employers, unions, government agencies, health plans, schools, and communities to provide equitable, accessible healthcare services. Color supports access for traditional and distributed workforces, as well as underserved communities, by removing barriers to care. Our model enables screening, counseling, and life-saving treatments to be utilized by more people, wherever they are. Connect with Color on X , LinkedIn , Facebook and www.color.com .

Press Contacts

Color Health

Alyssa Canter

[email protected]

(917) 710-0091

Anneka Meyer

[email protected]

(917) 284-1034

SOURCE Color Health