Color Health Announces Dr. Rebecca Miksad as Chief Medical Officer and Josh Sturm as Chief Revenue Officer

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Health today announced the appointment of Dr. Rebecca Miksad as Chief Medical Officer, and Josh Sturm as Chief Revenue Officer, effective earlier this year. Dr. Miksad will oversee medical and clinical functions at Color, leading the continued development of Color's Virtual Cancer Clinic and its support for earlier intervention and better management of cancer. Sturm focuses on expanding Color's partnerships with employers, unions, health plans, and the public sector to provide accessible healthcare services that change outcomes and costs for those sponsors and their employees and members. As key members of the leadership team, they will use their expertise to help Color expand the innovation and reach of its offerings, including its comprehensive Virtual Cancer Clinic, a partnership with the American Cancer Society.

As a medical oncologist and head of the first High Risk Cancer Genetics Clinic at Boston University School of Medicine, Dr. Miksad brings deep experience in clinical leadership, patient-centered care, and AI healthcare technology. She will play a pivotal role in driving Color's mission to reduce cancer care costs through cutting-edge tools for early detection and care management, such as its copilot tool with OpenAI. Prior to Color, she was Senior Medical Director at Flatiron Health where she focused on real-world evidence generation, analysis, and quality standards. Dr. Miksad was previously an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, senior scientist at the Institute for Technology Assessment at Massachusetts General Hospital, and director of gastrointestinal oncology and gastrointestinal oncology clinical trials at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Dr. Miksad earned an MD in research from Cornell University, an MMS from Harvard Medical School, an MPH in Clinical Effectiveness from the Harvard School of Public Health, and a BA in economics from Harvard University.

"As an oncologist, I see barriers that patients face to cancer care first hand, especially when they are high risk," said Dr. Miksad. "Color's clinical, technological, and organizational momentum is rethinking cancer care holistically to make structural changes that integrate the latest advancements in cancer care with personalized patient attention–giving us the potential to impact population health one person at a time."

Color also welcomed Chief Revenue Officer Josh Sturm earlier this year to lead alignment of customer success and retention, marketing, and sales strategies, with the goal to guide customers towards programs that maximize their potential to reach their employees and members with comprehensive cancer care. A leader in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, Sturm's most recent tenure was as a Vice President at Hinge Health, where he focused on new markets and business development. Sturm also served as a Vice President at Surescripts and at Express Scripts, where he provided strategic oversight and managed significant national accounts. He began his career in sales roles with Allergan and Medicine Shoppe International. Sturm has a BS and BBA from Viterbo University and an MBA from Webster University.

"Color's legacy of developing scalable, accessible solutions for healthcare's biggest problems will prove formidable in improving employee and member health at scale," said Sturm. "With cancer being one of the largest cost drivers for employers, organizations are at a critical juncture where they can provide services that are good for the health of both their employees and, ultimately, their financials."

"Josh and Rebecca have vital on-the-ground experience in patient and customer relationships that are invaluable in telling the story of what working with a company like Color can do for both companies and individual patients," said Othman Laraki, CEO, Color Health. "Their expertise personifies Color's work taking individual connections and scaling them into health benefits that reach thousands of people, and sets us up to continue expanding the reach and quality of our services for our customers."

About Color Health

Color is a complete platform for healthcare delivery, providing the technology, infrastructure, and logistics required to distribute large-scale health initiatives to diverse populations. Color works with employers, unions, government agencies, schools, and communities to provide equitable, accessible healthcare services. Color supports access for traditional and distributed workforces, as well as underserved communities, by removing barriers to care. Our model enables screening, counseling, and life-saving treatments to be utilized by more people, wherever they are. Connect with Color on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and www.color.com .

Press Contacts

