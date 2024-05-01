Color Health Enables NIH's All of Us Research Program's Return of Results Milestone with Delivery of Genetic Health Results to Over 100,000 People

Unprecedented scope of genetic analyses deliver information about adult-onset conditions to program participants, and inform advances in precision medicine and research

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. National Institute of Health's (NIH) All of Us Program today announced delivery of health-related genetic results to 100,000 program participants, and a submission of the clinical interpretation of tens of thousands of genomic variants observed during this process to NIH's ClinVar database, a freely accessible, public archive of the impact of human genetic variation on disease.

Color Health is a key infrastructure partner enabling the genomic return of results (gRoR) program, a crucial component of the All of Us Research Program's strategy to attract, engage, and retain participants. Establishing a reciprocal, transparent, and ethical relationship with participants is a foundational principle of the program.

Color Health enables the program by providing:

Expert clinical interpretation of tens of thousands of genetic variants in genes known to impact cancer, heart disease and other health conditions.

A fully supported participant experience, including clear reporting (available in English and Spanish) and a secure online participant platform where participants can opt-in to the process, and can access their results.

Genetic counseling with certified genetic counselors to ensure that participants are well supported in understanding the impact of their results.

Clinical confirmation testing for those with positive hereditary disease results, as part of a commitment to transition-to-care.

Coordinating support for working in concert with the larger clinical genetics community, including this collaboration with ClinVar.

"Through our partnership with the NIH's All of Us program, Color recognizes the substantial opportunity and obligation to establish strong precedents for how population screening can be done responsibly and effectively in the United States," said Scott Topper, Chief Clinical Operations Officer of Color Health, and a Principal Investigator for the All of Us Genetic Counseling Resource and the Broad/Color/LMM Genome Center. "By providing accurate genetic analyses and expert, personalized support, we can ensure participants are empowered to engage with their health information safely. The collaboration between All of Us and ClinVar improves the practice of precision medicine through the principles of openness and transparency."

All of Us's genetics return of results protocol is operated through a coalition of clinical genetic experts at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, the Laboratory of Molecular Medicine at Harvard, Color Health, Baylor College of Medicine, and the University of Washington, and is operated under an IRB and FDA approved protocol.

Color Health offers a Comprehensive Cancer Program, developed in partnership with the American Cancer Society. Color is a complete platform for healthcare delivery, providing the technology, infrastructure, and logistics required to distribute large-scale health initiatives to diverse populations. Color works with employers, unions, government agencies, schools, and communities to provide equitable, accessible healthcare services. Color supports access for traditional and distributed workforces, as well as underserved communities, by removing barriers to care. Our model enables screening, counseling, and life-saving treatments to be utilized by more people, wherever they are. Connect with Color on X , LinkedIn , Facebook and www.color.com .

