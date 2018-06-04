"Color in the Treehouse with Me" Personalized Coloring Book by I See Me! Gives Back to the Three Rivers Park District Forests Forever Program

MINNEAPOLIS, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Personalized book publisher I See Me! helps sustain forests by giving back to Three Rivers Park District's "Forests Forever" program—a tree planting effort designed to reestablish native habitats. With the code TREE, customers will receive a 10 percent discount on their purchase at www.iseemee.com, and a percent of the proceeds in June will be donated to the Three Rivers Park District Foundation to benefit Forests Forever.

Color in the Treehouse with Me Personalized Coloring Book

"Our mission is to bring smiles of joy and delight, and this partnership helps us to do that by giving our customers the joy of spending quality family time coloring together while at the same time helping to sustain the forest," says Maia Haag, I See Me's co-founder and president.

This partnership coincides with the launch of Color in the Treehouse with Me, a uniquely shareable, personalized coloring book that invites parent and child to spend quality time together. Featuring the child's and adult's first names, the book contains simplified pages for younger children and more intricate designs for an older child or adult. This fun family activity is perfect for creative young minds and includes a poster to make frameable art!

Families looking for a fun summer activity gift that gives back to environmental causes can order this product at www.iseeme.com, where it will ship directly to the recipient. Over nearly twenty years, I See Me! has become the leader in personalized books and gifts for children with a mission to bring smiles of joy and delight by making each person feel special. For more information about gift ordering, visit www.iseeme.com or call 1-877-744-3210.

