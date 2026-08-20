Color Me Mine CEO Teresa Johnson Named to 2026 Forbes "50 Over 50" List

Annual Ranking Celebrates 200 Trailblazing Women Over Age 50 Reshaping Their Industries Through Innovation and Impact

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Me Mine, the leading paint-your-own pottery (PYOP) franchise brand, today announced that CEO Teresa Johnson has been named to the 2026 Forbes "50 Over 50" list, a prestigious honor that recognizes women entrepreneurs, innovators and leaders who are turning decades of experience into bold ideas, breakthrough achievements and lasting impact.

Color Me Mine CEO Teresa Johnson was recognized by Forbes 2026 "50 over 50" list in the Lifestyle category.

Produced with Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski and her Know Your Value initiative, the sixth annual "50 over 50" list spans four categories — Impact, Investment, Lifestyle and Innovation — celebrating 200 women whose greatest professional impact has come after age 50. Johnson is recognized as a leader in the Lifestyle category, which spotlights visionaries reshaping entertainment and culture.

A Studio Owner's Perspective Shaping Color Me Mine's Success

Johnson's recognition reflects a career spent building businesses and creating opportunities for others. Long before becoming CEO of Color Me Mine, she was a multi-unit paint-your-own pottery studio owner and operator, giving her firsthand experience with the opportunities and challenges facing small business owners in the category. She brought that owner-operator perspective to Color Me Mine when she stepped into the CEO role in 2021, ushering in a new era of growth for the 35-year-old brand:

Systemwide sales growth : From FY2023 through FY2025, systemwide sales increased 31%, with the number of studios representing those sales growing from the beginning of FY2023 at 119 units to the end of FY2025 at 139 units.

: From FY2023 through FY2025, systemwide sales increased 31%, with the number of studios representing those sales growing from the beginning of FY2023 at 119 units to the end of FY2025 at 139 units. Expanding footprint : Color Me Mine has now grown to more than 150 studios across the U.S. and internationally, with 21 additional units currently in development.

: Color Me Mine has now grown to more than 150 studios across the U.S. and internationally, with 21 additional units currently in development. Investing in franchisees: Under Johnson's leadership, the brand has strengthened its franchisee support systems, enhanced the guest experience and made significant investments in technology and operational systems designed to help owners grow sales, increase profitability and build long-term business value — all while reinforcing Color Me Mine's reputation as a go-to destination for creativity and connection.

"Being recognized by Forbes alongside so many accomplished women is an incredible honor," said Teresa Johnson, CEO of Color Me Mine. "My journey is proof that passion and hard work don't have an age limit, and I've set out to help others like me realize the same. Some of the most exciting and rewarding work of my career has happened after 50. I hope other women see that there is no expiration date on building something meaningful, taking a risk or pursuing what's next."

The full 2026 Forbes 50 Over 50 list is available at www.forbes.com/50over50.

Color Me Mine is actively seeking qualified franchisees throughout the U.S. to join in on the fun. The brand had an average unit volume of $513,044 in 2025 and the total initial investment to open a franchise is between $219,180-$475,410. Color Me Mine's proven model is a fit for first time business owners, families looking to build their legacy and passionate entrepreneurs who are excited about making meaningful connections with their community.

To learn more about franchising opportunities with Color Me Mine, visit www.colormeminefranchising.com . To find a studio near you, visit www.colormemine.com.

About Color Me Mine®

Color Me Mine was founded in 1991 and is based in New Orleans, LA. It is the only contemporary paint-your-own pottery franchise in the industry and has an international presence with more than 150 locations across the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, and the Philippines. Acquired by Twist Brands LLC in 2020, Color Me Mine provides guests with the "The Art of Having Fun" through a unique pottery painting experience in a welcoming, relaxing environment. Guests can choose from hundreds of ceramic pieces to paint and enjoy an hour or two of entertainment while making meaningful connections and memories with friends and family while creating a unique piece of art. Ceramic pieces are then glazed, fired, and picked up later. For more information, visit www.colormemine.com.

SOURCE Color Me Mine LLC