Color Me Mine Secures No. 1 in Entrepreneur Franchise 500® Listing Spot

Paint-Your-Own Pottery Franchise Leads DIY/Paint-&-Sip Category, Reflecting Strong Growth in 2025

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Me Mine, the leading paint-your-own pottery brand, was named the No. 1 DIY/Paint-&-Sip Studio in Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. This milestone marks the brand's debut as first in category, solidifying its position as a leader in the Art-as-Entertainment space and underscoring its commitment to growth, innovation and franchisee success.

Over its 47 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for prospective franchisees. The highly sought-after honor recognizes brands on outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, operational and marketing support, and brand power. Along with being named top in its category, Color Me Mine received an overall ranking of No. 334.

Color Me Mine's 2025 success is marked by several milestones:

Awarded 21 New Franchise Agreements : Partnered with passionate entrepreneurs to bring the brand's unique, hands-on pottery painting experience to new communities.

: Partnered with passionate entrepreneurs to bring the brand's unique, hands-on pottery painting experience to new communities. Opened 16 Units: Ended the year with significant studio expansion, with 25 units in development over the next 12 months.

Ended the year with significant studio expansion, with 25 units in development over the next 12 months. Entered 6 New Markets : Expanded into key markets including Charlotte, Las Cruces, Atlanta, Lexington, San Diego and the DC area.

: Expanded into key markets including Charlotte, Las Cruces, Atlanta, Lexington, San Diego and the DC area. Invested in System-Wide Enhancements: Revamped onboarding and training programs and invested in tools such as digital marketing resources and a new proprietary CRM system, underscoring the brand's commitment to ongoing franchisee and customer success.

"We are so proud to have secured the No. 1 spot in the DIY/Paint-&-Sip category in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 ranking," said Teresa Johnson, CEO of Color Me Mine. "This recognition is a testament to our emphasis on strategic growth and franchisee support this year, and we're inspired to build on this momentum and continue to be a leader in the paint-your-own pottery industry in 2026 and beyond."

Color Me Mine is actively seeking qualified franchisees throughout the U.S. to join in on the fun. The brand had an average unit volume of $513,044 in 2025 and the total initial investment to open a franchise is between $219,180-$475,410. Color Me Mine's proven model is a fit for first time business owners, families looking to build their legacy and passionate entrepreneurs who are excited about making meaningful connections with their community.

To view Color Me Mine in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500.

Results can also be seen in the January/February 2026 issue of Entrepreneur, available on

newsstands January 13th.

To learn more about franchising opportunities with Color Me Mine, visit www.colormeminefranchising.com . To find a studio near you, visit www.colormemine.com.

About Color Me Mine®

Color Me Mine was founded in 1991 and is based in New Orleans, LA. It is the only contemporary paint-your-own pottery franchise in the industry and has an international presence with more than 140 locations across the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, and the Philippines. Acquired by Twist Brands LLC in 2020, Color Me Mine provides guests with the "The Art of Having Fun" through a unique pottery painting experience in a welcoming, relaxing environment. Guests can choose from hundreds of ceramic pieces to paint and enjoy an hour or two of entertainment while making meaningful connections and memories with friends and family while creating a unique piece of art. Ceramic pieces are then glazed, fired, and picked up later. For more information, visit www.colormemine.com.

