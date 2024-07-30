Color Me Mine Finishes Q2 With Major Growth, Targets Nationwide Expansion Across Key Markets

Leading Paint-Your-Own-Pottery Franchise Celebrates Unprecedented Success with New Studio Launches and Strategic Expansion Plans Across the Nation

NEW ORLEANS, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Me Mine, the leading paint-your-own pottery franchise that was founded in 1991 in Los Angeles, CA, has experienced significant achievements during the first half of 2024. Acquired in 2020 by Twist Brands LLC, Color Me Mine is the only paint-your-own pottery franchise in the industry and has seen record-breaking sales and a wave of new studio openings throughout 2024 under the guidance of an innovative leadership team focused on the success of the brand and it's partners. With this stellar growth, Color Me Mine is well-positioned to execute on its 5-year growth strategy to open 300 studios by 2029.

Color Me Mine Celebrates Early 2024 Achievements

During the first half of 2024, Color Me Mine sold 14 new territories, marking a significant milestone in the brand's expansion strategy. This surge in growth is underscored by the successful openings of new studios in key markets across the United States including in El Segundo, Calif; Winter Garden, Fla.; San Antonio, Texas; Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Ill.; and Rocklin, Calif. Each new location is strategically selected to align with the brand's mission of fostering creativity and community engagement.

Color Me Mine CEO and co-owner of Twist Brands, Teresa Johnson, remarking on the brands progress in 2024 said, "We are extremely pleased with the rapid pace of new studio sales and openings this year. This success reflects the strength of our business model and the robust demand for the experience Color Me Mine studios offer nationwide. Each new opening enhances our footprint and accelerates the path to profitability for our franchisees. Our unique model enables our franchise partners to maintain careers outside of their studio, but many owners have transitioned out of their previous roles earlier than expected due to their studio's profitability, highlighting the success of our robust support systems."

Exciting New Studio Openings Planned for 2024

Upcoming studio openings for the remainder of 2024 include Tallahassee, Fla.; Frankfort, Ill.; Edina, Minn.; Frisco, Texas; Dallas, Texas; College Station, Texas; Sugarland, Texas; Scottsdale, Ariz.; Buckeye, Ariz.; Gilbert, Ariz.; West Jordan, Utah; Clackamas, Ore.; Santa Clara, Calif.; Natomas, Calif.; and Culver City, Calif.

"Our phenomenal growth this year is a direct result of the passion and creativity of our franchisees and the strong community connections we foster in each studio," Johnson stated. "We are excited about our nationwide expansion and are committed to continuing this momentum with our innovative approach and dedicated team. We look forward to bringing the joy of painting pottery to more communities across the country."

Color Me Mine is actively seeking qualified franchisees throughout the US, particularly in the South and Northwest regions, to join in the fun. Potential franchisees should be passionate entrepreneurs who are excited about making meaningful connections with their community. The brand had an average unit volume of $443,436 in 2023 and the total initial investment to open a franchise is between $180,000-$350,000. Color Me Mine's proven model is a fit for first time business owners, art professionals, and families looking to build their legacy.

To learn more about franchising opportunities with Color Me Mine, visit https://colormeminefranchising.com/. To find a studio near you, visit https://www.colormemine.com/.

About Color Me Mine

Color Me Mine was founded in 1991 and is based in New Orleans, LA. It is the only contemporary paint-your-own pottery franchise in the industry, and has an international presence with more than 120 locations across the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, and the Philippines. Acquired by Twist Brands LLC in 2020, Color Me Mine provides guests with the "The Art of Having Fun" through a unique pottery painting experience in a welcoming, relaxing environment. Guests can choose from hundreds of ceramic pieces to paint, and enjoy an hour or two of entertainment while making meaningful connections and memories with friends and family while creating a unique piece of art. Ceramic pieces are then glazed, fired, and picked up later. For more information, visit www.colormemine.com.

