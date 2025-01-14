Color Me Mine, Leader in Arts and Crafts DIY/Entertainment, Grows in Key Florida Markets

Paint-Your-Own Pottery Franchise Partners with Local Entrepreneurs to Build More Stores

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Me Mine, the leading paint-your-own pottery franchise is expanding in Florida with multiple signed franchise agreements and recent store debuts throughout the state. The brand will open new studios in key markets of Orlando and Miami this year and recently expanded its presence with new studio debuts in Tallahassee, Winter Garden and Pensacola, as the demand for unique arts and crafts entertainment, including paint-your-own-pottery, continues to rise across the country.

The brand currently has nine open studios in Florida, with two additional locations in development in South Orlando and Miami. Looking to expand further, they are specifically targeting Orlando for two more studios, along with additional growth in the Panhandle, Daytona Beach, West Palm Beach, Fort Myers and St. Petersburg.

"We're excited to partner with local entrepreneurs to expand our distinctive paint-your-own pottery experience across Florida," said Teresa Johnson, CEO of Color Me Mine. "Our brand's unique approach to unwinding and expressing creativity through 'The Art of Having Fun'—regardless of artistic skill—will empower these franchisees to bring color, creativity, and meaningful connections to their communities across Tallahassee, Orlando, Winter Garden, Miami and Pensacola."

Founded in 1991 in Los Angeles, Color Me Mine is the only paint-your-own pottery franchise in the industry and was acquired in 2020 by Twist Brands LLC, the dominant leader in the growing arts and crafts as entertainment vertical. With more than 120 locations, each strategically selected to align with the brand's mission of fostering creativity and community engagement, Color Me Mine is well-positioned to expand its reach through franchising, in the projected $70 million arts and crafts industry across the United States.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Color Me Mine brand to Tallahassee, FL. The idea of bringing a pottery painting studio to our community began over a casual lunch, as we reminisced about cherished memories of old-school ceramics. A quick internet search revealed that this creative experience wasn't available locally, which inspired us to explore franchise opportunities," said Colby Hornsby, Owner of Color Me Mine Tallahassee, which opened in November 2024. "Since opening, our studio has received an incredibly warm welcome from neighbors and friends. We're excited about the future and can't wait to continue sharing the joy of pottery painting with the Tallahassee community!"

Color Me Mine is actively seeking qualified franchisees throughout the U.S., particularly in the South and Northwest regions, to join in the fun. Potential franchisees should be passionate entrepreneurs who are excited about making meaningful connections with their community. The brand had an average unit volume of $478,776 in 2024 and the total initial investment to open a franchise is between $180,000-$437,700. Color Me Mine's proven model is a fit for first time business owners, art professionals, and families looking to build their legacy.

To learn more about franchising opportunities with Color Me Mine, visit https://colormeminefranchising.com/. To find a studio near you, visit https://www.colormemine.com/.

About Color Me Mine

Color Me Mine was founded in 1991 and is based in New Orleans, LA. It is the only contemporary paint-your-own pottery franchise in the industry, and has an international presence with more than 120 locations across the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, and the Philippines. Acquired by Twist Brands LLC in 2020, Color Me Mine provides guests with the "The Art of Having Fun" through a unique pottery painting experience in a welcoming, relaxing environment. Guests can choose from hundreds of ceramic pieces to paint, and enjoy an hour or two of entertainment while making meaningful connections and memories with friends and family while creating a unique piece of art. Ceramic pieces are then glazed, fired, and picked up later. For more information, visit www.colormemine.com.

