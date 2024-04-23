Color Me Mine's Growth Heats Up in 2024 Under New Leadership, Plans to Expand to 300 Locations Over the Next Five Years

Paint Your Own Pottery Franchise Thriving with New Studio Openings and Signed Agreements Across U.S.

NEW ORLEANS, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Me Mine, the leading paint-your-own pottery franchise that was founded in 1991 in Los Angeles, CA and has grown to over 120 locations worldwide, is on a growth spurt. Following an acquisition and with a new leadership team in place, Color Me Mine studios have seen sales nearly double since 2021, and is on track to elevate the brand to 300 locations over the next five years.

Color Me Mine plans to open 20 new locations this year, four of which have already opened in San Antonio, TX, El Segundo, CA, Chicago, IL, and Rocklin, CA. The brand has also awarded 8 new franchise agreements to bring Color Me Mine studios to Natomas, CA, Culver City, CA, Clackamas, OR, South Chicago, IL, Dallas/Fort Worth, TX, Winter Garden, FL, Chandler, AZ, and Buckeye, AZ

The brand is the only paint-your-own pottery franchise in the industry and was acquired in 2020 by Twist Brands LLC, the dominant leader in the growing arts and crafts as entertainment vertical. In 2021, serial entrepreneur Teresa Johnson became co-owner of Twist Brands and was named CEO of Color Me Mine. Johnson owned and operated four independent paint-your-own pottery studios for 17 years, where she raised her daughter and dreamed of how she could help others achieve their dreams of becoming an entrepreneur. Johnson is also a multi-unit franchisee of Painting with a Twist, in addition to other entrepreneurial ventures.

"The paint-your-own pottery industry is dear to me as I fondly remember late nights at my studio with my daughter helping me get the studio ready for the next day and firing pieces for guests. I am excited to now be sharing this truly unique experience with all of Color Me Mine's franchisees as we embark on our next wave of expansion. I am passionate about helping new and experienced entrepreneurs on their journey of color, creativity, and community," said Johnson. "We have worked hard to set the brand and all of our franchisees up for success."

Color Me Mine encourages guests to unwind and express their creativity in a welcoming and relaxing environment through 'The Art of Having Fun®' by offering a unique ceramic painting experience no matter their artistic ability.

Color Me Mine is actively seeking qualified franchisees throughout the US in the South and Northwest regions to join in the fun. Potential franchisees should be passionate entrepreneurs who are excited about making meaningful connections with their community. The brand had an average unit volume of $443,436 in 2023 and the total initial investment to open a franchise is between $180,000-$350,000. Color Me Mine's proven model is a fit for first time business owners, art professionals, and families looking to build their legacy.

To learn more about franchising opportunities with Color Me Mine, visit https://colormeminefranchising.com/. To find a studio near you, visit https://www.colormemine.com/.

About Color Me Mine

Color Me Mine was founded in 1991 and is based in New Orleans, LA. It is the only contemporary paint-your-own pottery franchise in the industry, and has an international presence with more than 120 locations across the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, and the Philippines. Acquired by Twist Brands LLC in 2020, Color Me Mine provides guests with the "The Art of Having Fun" through a unique pottery painting experience in a welcoming, relaxing environment. Guests can choose from hundreds of ceramic pieces to paint, and enjoy an hour or two of entertainment while making meaningful connections and memories with friends and family while creating a unique piece of art. Ceramic pieces are then glazed, fired, and picked up later. For more information, visit www.colormemine.com.

