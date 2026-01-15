Color Pigments Manufacturers Association Appoints Robert Helminiak as Executive Director

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Color Pigments Manufacturers Association (CPMA) today announced Robert F. Helminiak as its next Executive Director.

Helminiak brings more than 15 years of senior leadership experience supporting technically complex manufacturing sectors through advocacy, regulatory strategy, and association leadership. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Legal & Government Relations at the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA), where he led national advocacy efforts, strengthened regulatory engagement, and helped guide a strategic transformation that expanded membership, increased non-dues revenue, and delivered enhanced value to members across the specialty chemicals value chain.

Throughout his career, Helminiak has built trusted relationships with federal agencies including the Environmental Protection Agency, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Office of Management and Budget, Congress, and the White House. He has led cross-industry coalitions on issues central to CPMA members, including TSCA implementation, chemical risk evaluation, sustainability, trade, and environmental compliance. His experience aligns closely with CPMA's mission and its 2025–2028 Strategic Plan.

"Robert brings the right combination of regulatory expertise, strategic vision, and association leadership to guide CPMA forward," said Aaron Hollman, Board Chair of CPMA and Vice President of Sales, Color Materials Americas, Sun Chemical. "He understands the challenges facing the pigments industry and has a proven ability to strengthen advocacy, expand collaboration across the value chain, and deliver meaningful value to members. The Board is confident Robert will be an exceptional leader for CPMA."

Helminiak succeeds David Wawer, who is retiring after more than a decade of dedicated service as CPMA's Executive Director. Under Wawer's leadership, CPMA strengthened its position as the recognized voice for the North American color pigments industry, successfully navigating regulatory challenges and building valuable partnerships across the sector.

"We are deeply grateful to David for his leadership, commitment, and lasting contributions to CPMA and the pigments industry," Hollman added. "He leaves the Association stronger and well positioned for its next chapter."

As Executive Director, Helminiak will focus on strengthening CPMA's advocacy leadership, expanding collaboration across the pigments value chain, advancing practical sustainability initiatives, growing membership, and ensuring the Association remains financially strong and responsive to member needs.

About CPMA

The Color Pigments Manufacturers Association is the only U.S-based trade association proudly serving the color pigments sector since 1925. Representing the color pigments supply chain, CPMA serves as the industry voice on matters pertaining to the environment, health, safety, sustainability and trade issues. CPMA offers advocacy programs, regulatory compliance tools and expert value chain insights customized for the industry and its diverse markets in North America.

