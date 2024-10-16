Color Play LVT invites creative mixing and matching between 2 styles, 48 colors

SOLON, Ohio, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarkett, a global leader in sustainable and innovative flooring solutions, is relaunching its Color Play collection. Available on Tarkett's premium Contour® LVT, Color Play offers a design-forward portfolio of dynamic colors across coordinating styles.

“Color Play LVT helps unleash your imagination to create perfectly crafted environments from the ground up.” Post this Available on Tarkett’s premium Contour® LVT, Color Play offers a design-forward portfolio of dynamic colors across coordinating styles. Color Play includes two styles in 24 colors each: Color Beam and Color Weave, both inspired by woven and deconstructed textiles.

"From creative energy to introspective tranquility, color impacts the mood and atmosphere of any interior space. It can also turn any floor into an art installation—one that inspires creativity, encourages discovery and stimulates well-being," said Paul Young, senior vice president of product innovation and design for Tarkett North America. "Color Play LVT helps unleash your imagination to create perfectly crafted environments from the ground up."

Color Play includes two styles in 24 colors each: Color Beam and Color Weave, both inspired by woven and deconstructed textiles. With variegated striations reminiscent of brushstrokes, Color Beam features intriguing hues that add dimension to a space. With Color Weave, interlaced graphics create visual interest and add an artisanal value.

Color Beam and Color Weave can be mixed and matched for creative installations or one-of-a-kind wayfinding; their versatility in color choices allows designers to tailor the mood of any space accordingly. Both styles are offered in 6"x36", 9"x36" and 18"x18" tile and plank sizes.

Constructed on Contour LVT, the Color Play collection features top-of-class durability and protection. Every layer in Contour's construction is designed with performance in mind: its 32-mil wear layer resists indentations in high-traffic areas, fiberglass provides enhanced dimensional stability, and the balancing layer prevents curling and doming. Topping it all off is Tarkett Techtonic®, a proprietary polyurethane coating that provides unequaled protection against scratches, scuffs, stains and abrasions.

Designed and manufactured in Florence, Alabama, all Contour products are compliant with the Buy American Act. The LVT is also free of ortho-phthalates and all Six Classes of harmful chemicals as defined by the Green Science Policy Institute, plus it is FloorScore® certified and can be recycled through Tarkett's ReStart® take-back and recycling program.

To learn more about Color Play, visit commercial.tarkett.com/products/resilient/lvt/color-play.

About Tarkett

With a 140-year history, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and durable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating net sales of 3.4 billion euros in 2023. The Group has around 12,000 employees, 23 R&D centres, 8 recycling centres, and 34 production sites. Tarkett designs and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, shops, and sports fields, serving customers in more than 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors", the Group is committed to the circular economy and sustainable development, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext-regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett-group.com

Every Step Matters

For years, Tarkett has raised the sustainability standards of the flooring industry. The company designs floors with transparency you can trust as it creates healthy impacts on indoor spaces and protects our air, water, soil, and every living thing. Tarkett's ReStart® take-back and recycling program will either repurpose or recycle every type of flooring from any manufacturer. Its near-term science-based carbon emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and are fully aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement objective to limit global warming by 1.5 degrees Celsius. For more information, visit commercial.tarkett.com/sustainability.

SOURCE Tarkett USA, Inc.