Inspired by organic elements and designed for modern living, the latest finishes in the Opal Nugget Ice Maker lineup bring warmth and sophistication to the ice craze

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GE Profile™ embraces the evolution of the nugget ice experience with the introduction of new colorways and expanded finish availability across its award-winning Opal™ nugget ice maker lineup. Available today, the brand unveils two new colors – Rose Quartz and Chocolate Quartz – bringing refined, design-forward options to one of its most beloved appliances.

Color, Reimagined: GE Profile™ Opal Nugget Ice Maker Arrives in Rose Quartz and Chocolate Quartz

A Fresh Expression of Color

Inspired by the natural world, the latest finishes build on Opal's nature-inspired colors. Drawing from minerals and organic tones, each hue is thoughtfully translated into a sophisticated expression for the modern home environment.

As homeowners embrace earthy clay hues and blush tones, the new Rose Quartz color injects a soft, modern pink that brings warmth and dimension without overwhelming the space. As a perfect complement, Chocolate Quartz introduces a deep brown finish that anchors entertaining spaces with richness and contrast. As brown tones continue to gain momentum in interior design, the shade reflects a broader shift toward warmer, more grounded palettes.

"We're thoughtfully expanding the Opal portfolio with new finishes that are both expressive and intentional, while preserving the innovative features that make everyday life easier," said Andre Zdanow, executive director small appliances, FirstBuild & Co-Create at GE Appliances. "As we continue to innovate within the Opal lineup, these new aesthetic options reflect our commitment to bringing both style and function together for everyday moments."

Extending the Experience

GE Profile is also extending the availability of select colorways across existing models. Carbon Black is now available on the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Ultra and the GE Profile Opal 1.0. Additionally, the distinctive Moonstone Blue finish will be available on GE Profile Opal Ultra.

The GE Profile Opal 1.0 in Rose Quartz will be available exclusively on geappliances.com and Sam's Club for an MSRP of $449. The GE Profile Opal Ultra XL in Chocolate Quartz will be available at geappliances.com and Amazon with a suggested MSRP of $549. The new GE Profile Opal 1.0 in Carbon Black is now available at Sam's Club and the GE Profile Opal Ultra in Moonstone is available exclusively at Amazon.

About GE Profile ™

As a leader in connected appliances, GE Profile offers kitchen and laundry solutions with sleek aesthetics and leading-edge features that simplify daily life. At the intersection of meaningful technology and sophisticated design, GE Profile brings smarter innovation to life through its line of major and small appliances. For the latest products, visit www.geprofile.com or @geprofile on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest or YouTube.

About GE Appliances, a Haier company

At GE Appliances, a Haier company, we come together to make good things, for life. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, we are a leading U.S. manufacturer of home appliances with 15,500 team members nationwide. GE Appliances, found in half of all U.S. homes, is proud to be rated America's #1 Appliance Company3 and trusted by millions of families nationwide. We manufacture and sell products under the Monogram™, Café™, GE Profile™, GE®, Haier™, and Hotpoint™ brands. Our operations support nearly 90,000 additional American jobs and represent an investment of more than $2 billion since 2016. We are deeply committed to the communities where we live and work, passionate about getting closer to our product users to understand their needs and driven by the belief that there's always a better way.

To learn more about our company, brands, career opportunities, and impact, visit geappliancesco.com or connect with us on LinkedIn

SOURCE GE Appliances, a Haier company