Color Star Technology Announces its Planned Online Concert

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: HHT) (the "Company", "we" or "HHT"), a company engaged in the business of providing innovative education services, is pleased to announce that it plans on hosting the "Color World" online concert on September 9th, 2020. The concert will be broadcast on many video and social platforms worldwide.

The online concert will revolve around the theme of "A Fearless Colorful World." The recent COVID-19 global pandemic has adversely affected and put a pause on the progress of many people and industries around the globe. We hope to use Color World as a medium to unite and encourage audience in standing up against this pandemic.

We hope Our online concert will bring a unique experience to the audience. It will be a "Cloud Party" that our entire global audience can enjoy with impressive visual and sound effects that we believe will fully immerse them. In addition to the performance of folk instruments and music from different countries and regions, some of the "Star Teachers" from our developing online education platform "Color World" will also participate in the performance. We plan to invite famous artists from all over the world as well as nationally representative artists to perform together. We plan to conduct this concert in the same way as traditional on-site concerts; the concert will be held on a stage with fine lighting designs to allow most of the performers to perform as they normally would in an on-site live concert, which will in turn allow the audience to watch the concert as if they were present.

We believe that the power of music will help with eliminating the smog that the pandemic has brought upon us and raise confidence in overcoming the pandemic. "A Fearless Colorful World" will feature performances from famous artists with our dazzling stage design and top-notch audio equipment. With the music from our online concert being broadcast in Lossless Sound Quality (SQ) and art installations featured on our concert stage, we believe that our audience will be able to enjoy the concert with the excitement of an on-site live concert. We believe that this online concert will bring a brand-new and colorful concert experience for our audience.

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology, is a holding company whose primary business is offering both online and offline innovative education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company also anticipates providing an after-school tutoring program in New York via its joint venture entity Baytao LLC, and providing online music and entertainment education services via a platform branded "Color World."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include the business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of the management, and HHT's estimated and future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, our actual results may differ materially from our expectations or projections. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it will have on HHT's operations, the progress on the final testing and launch of the "Color World" platform, the demand for the HHT's products and services, global supply chains and economic activity in general. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by HHT. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact our expectations and projections will be found in our periodic filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. HHT's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. HHT disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Contact: Investor Relations

FinancialBuzzIR™

[email protected]

Tele: +1-877-601-1879

SOURCE Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.