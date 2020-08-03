Color Star Technology Announces Launching of its Official Website

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: HHT) (the "Company", "we" or "HHT"), a company engaged in the business of providing innovative education services, is pleased to announce that its official website has been successfully launched today.

The official website is: www.colorstarinternational.com. With the new website, investors will be able to find the most up-to-date information about the Company. At the same time, the "Fearless, Color World" superstar online concert held on September 9 will also be broadcasted on the website. In the future, investors and customers can browse the Company's news and future development plans on its website. They can also leave a message or question for the Company to respond to. The website will also be synchronized with mobile application

Biao Lu, CEO of Color Star Technology, said: "Since the Company launched the new business of online education, we truly appreciate the attention we have received so far. Although affected by the global pandemic, our technical team is still working hard to accelerate the progress of software development and website construction. We believe our website will help communicate with our users and we will work together to build a better online education platform with celebrities. We hope to use our website as a starting point to reach many more followers throughout the world."

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq: HHT) offers online and offline innovative education services for the music and entertainment industries globally. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. The Company also offers after-school entertainment tutoring in New York via its joint venture entity Baytao LLC.

