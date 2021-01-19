Color Star Technology Announces Luo Dayou Concert is Now Live on the International Version of its Color World App

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) (the "Company," or "Color Star"), is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. "Godfather of Pop Music" Lou Dayou's "Yihua Donglu Online Singing" concert, which is exclusively for Color World, has inaugurated the launch of the Company's international version of its Color World App.

Luo Dayou, a Taiwanese singer and songwriter, is recognized as the "Godfather of Pop Music" in Greater China and is one of the most important figures in Chinese pop music and the Asia music industry. During the 1980s, Mr. Luo became one of the most influential Mandopop singer-songwriters with his melodic lyrics and love songs, and his witty representations that he infused in his most popular songs. He is recognized as a cultural icon in Asia. Through his cooperation with Color Star Technology, Luo Dayou's harmonious music and touching songs may now be heard by audiences all over the world through the Color World App.

"We are glad to launch the international version of our Color World App after so much intense work. Luo Dayou's online performance is the first video concert put on our App, we plan to continue offering performances by additional well-known artists from Europe, America, Asia and beyond, and plan to continue marketing our international App to grow our user base in new parts of the globe. We believe the Company is well positioned to take advantage of the increasing desire to consume entertainment virtually, and has implemented the infrastructure and technology to capitalize on this trend and allow people to experience the appeal of their favorite stars from the comfort of their own home," commented Luke Lu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Color Star.

Color World App offers both a Chinese version, which launched on September 10, 2020 and an international version, which launched on December 30, 2020. So far Color World App has attracted over 5 million users to download the App, and now has reached 1 million registered users since the first online concert in September 2020. It currently offers online celebrity classes, online concert, live streaming, fan video interaction, celebrity co-branded products, etc. Color Star will continue strengthening the research and development, invest more in augmented reality (AR) software development. Currently the Company is developing the technology for full scene virtual concert, it can let the audiences of online concert have more feeling of presence and participation through the use of AR technology.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market in China and other countries where CSCW conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

