Color Star Technology Announces Machine Gun Kelly will join its "Fearless, Color World" Online Concert

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: HHT) (the "Company"," we", or "HHT") is pleased to announce that American rapper, singer, songwriter and actor Machine Gun Kelly will join the Color World app owned by the company for its online concert "Fearless, Color World" on September 9th. As one of the leading talents in global pop music, alternative, and hip hop, he is sure to bring fans of all background a moment to be remembered.

"Fearless, Color World" online concert is a new type of concert launched by Color Star Technology which provides innovative art Training Service. The concert has invited many world-class artists to perform, hoping to make the audience feel the peace of the world, and the eternal love.

Machine Gun Kelly is an American well-known rapper, he embarked on a musical career as a teenager, releasing a mixtape in 2006. After he joined Interscope Records which is owned by Universal Music Group, his first major label debut album "Lace Up" reached number 4 on the Billboard 200 chart and sold more than 178,000 copies. In addition, his singles "Till I die" and "A little More" for his second studio album debuted at number four in the US, and "Bad Things" in his third studio album "Bloom" peaked number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. In addition to his music career, he has acted in a number of American films.

Biao (Luke) Lu, CEO says "We are thrilled to partner with Machine Gun Kelly in the planned concert, a live event featuring colorful music, colorful life, and a colorful world. With warmth and hope, we celebrate our own lives and the hopes of the world. The performance brought by Machine Gun Kelly will channel through the Color World platform to reach hundreds of millions of potential audiences around the world. With dazzling stage design and top audio equipment, we believe that this online concert will definitely bring our platform users a brand-new online concert experience."

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq: HHT) offers online and offline innovative education services for music and entertainment industries globally. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. The Company also offers after-school entertainment tutoring in New York via its joint venture entity Baytao LLC.

Machine Gun Kelly Biography

Colson Baker, also known as "Machine Gun Kelly," is a multi-hyphenate talent with an impressive career that started in Cleveland and has made him a globally known star in both music and film.

As Machine Gun Kelly, he burst onto the music scene with the release of his first album Lace Up via EST 19XX/Bad Boy/Interscope Records. The album debuted at number two on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. He won "US Artist About to Go Global" at the 2012 MTV EMA's and MTV's 2012 "Breaking Woodie" Award. The following year he was awarded "Woodie of the Year" beating out A$AP Rocky, Fun, Grimes and Kendrick Lamar. His 2015 sophomore album, General Admission clinched a #1 spot on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Album charts. He's performed on THE VOICE, THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, ELLEN, BET's 106 AND PARK, THE NICKELODEON KIDS CHOICE AWARDS and several other programs and award shows. His songs have appeared in soundtracks for the feature films BRIGHT and WHY HIM?.

Spotify recently released that his songs were streamed 571,200,000 times in 79 countries in 2019. His most recent album Hotel Diablo was released July 5, 2019 and was supported by three singles: "Hollywood Whore", "El Diablo", and "I Think I'm Okay" (featuring Travis Barker and Yungblud). "I Think I'm Okay" became a certified Gold Single in December of 2019. In 2017, his albumbloom went gold. The album track "Bad Things" featuring Camila Cabello, sold 8+ million worldwide, was nominated for a 2017 Billboard Music Award and owned the Billboard 100 list for 16+ weeks in 2017. The song has had more than 245m+ streams with a radio audience of 145m, becoming RIAA certified 3x platinum (domestic) and 8x worldwide. "Machine Gun Kelly" was one of the top ten most searched artists of 2018 according to Google. In April 2020, he released "Bloody Valentine," the first single off his forthcoming Tickets to My Downfall album, executive produced by Travis Barker. The two appeared on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN to perform the song, and the official video starring Megan Fox garnered over 4,000,000 views in under 24 hours.

On the acting side, he received critical acclaim as the lead role as Tommy Lee in the Netflix's THE DIRT, a biopic based on the rise of the band Motley Crue directed by Jeff Tremaine. He also starred opposite Sandra Bullock, John Malkovich and Trevante Rhodes in Netflix's thriller film BIRD BOX. In its first week of streaming, 45,037,125 Netflix accounts watched the film, making it Netflix's most streamed film at the time. He appeared in BIG TIME ADOLESCENCE from writer/director Jason Orley, also starring Pete Davidson, Griffin Gluck and Jon Cryer, which premiered in competition at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and was released by NEON on Hulu in March 2020. He will next be seen in Netflix's PROJECT POWER from Henry Joost and Ariel Shulman also starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt which will premiere globally in August 14, 2020 .

Previously, Baker starred on Cameron Crowe's Showtime series ROADIES, playing Wes, a recently fired Pearl Jam roadie who joins his twin sister Kelly Ann (Imogen Poots) on tour for the fictitious Staton-House Band. The series also starred Luke Wilson and Carla Gugino and was executive produced by Cameron Crowe, JJ Abrams, Winnie Holzman and Bryan Burk.

He appeared alongside Dave Franco and Emma Roberts in the Henry Joost/Ariel Shulman Lionsgate film NERVE, opposite Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Gina Prince-Bythewood's BEYOND THE LIGHTS, and in James Merendino's PUNKS DEAD: SLC PUNK 2. Additional films include the Rupert Wyatt directed film CAPTIVE STATE with Ashton Sanders, Vera Farmiga and John Goodman.

At 6'4', the musician/actor has walked in New York Fashion Week, and his distinct look and love for fashion landed him a campaign as the face of John Varvatos for Fall/Winter 2017-2018. Combining his musical talents with the campaign, he played the opening of Varvatos' first ever store in Dubai in November 2018. He also collaborated with Reebok on their Club C sneaker campaign.

When not touring or filming, he resides in Los Angeles.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include the business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of the parties following the completion of the acquisition, and HHT's estimated and future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, our actual results may differ materially from our expectations or projections. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: there is uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it will have on HHT's operations, the demand for the HHT's products and services, global supply chains and economic activity in general. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by HHT. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact our expectations and projections will be found in our periodic filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. HHT's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. HHT disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

