Color Star Technology Announces Na Ying to perform at its "Fearless, Color World" Online Concert

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: HHT) (the "Company"," we", or "HHT") is pleased to announce that Na Ying will perform at Company's online concert, "Fearless, Color World," on September 9th, 2020. She will deliver classic songs to hundreds of millions of audiences around the world through online performances, conquering the world with her musical charm.

From Na Ying's songs, people will feel her straightforwardness, heartiness, and the delicate and tough tolerance of women. Her song is like her own personality, in a charity performance in the first half of this year, Na Ying met everyone with the most real herself, doing sit-ups and singing, and soon she was on the hot search list on Weibo. This surprising star will be with us this time, and in what kind of way she will meet with fans online is worth looking forward to!

As one of the representative figures in the Chinese pop music scene, Na Ying has reached a cooperation with Color Star Technology to meet hundreds of millions of fans through online live broadcast on the Internet. Her golden songs will once again awaken our ears after years. She also hopes that in this busy world, we can use music to slow down our pace, break all constraints, and be the truest self in music.

Biao Lu, CEO of Color Star Technology says: "Color Star Technology has also added perks to viewers of this concert with its own app 'Color World'. Through the APP, users have the opportunity to further interact with their favorite celebrities, and follow mentors of their choice for interactions and learning. The "Color World Cloud Concert" series of performances are based on the theme of 'Fearless, Color World'. In an environment plagued by the epidemic around the world, Color Star Technology is determined to bring joy and hope to global audiences through this online concert. As a result, the company has devoted its utmost effort to present the best performance with star lineup and high quality equipment support. Color Star Technology truly hopes that fans all over the world will feel the spirit of colorful music, colorful life, colorful world."

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq: HHT) offers online and offline innovative education services for music and entertainment industries globally. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. The Company also offers after-school entertainment tutoring in New York via its joint venture entity Baytao LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include the business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of the parties following the completion of the acquisition, and HHT's estimated and future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, our actual results may differ materially from our expectations or projections. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: there is uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it will have on HHT's operations, the demand for the HHT's products and services, global supply chains and economic activity in general. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by HHT. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact our expectations and projections will be found in our periodic filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. HHT's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. HHT disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Contact: Investor Relations

FinancialBuzzIR™

[email protected]

Tele: +1-877-601-1879

SOURCE Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.