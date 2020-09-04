Color Star Technology Announces Successful Product Launching Conference in Beijing, Creating a Multicultural Sharing Platform, Accelerating Entertainment Technology

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: HHT) (the "Company", "we" or "HHT") officially held a new product launching conference in Beijing on September 2, announcing the "Color World" global online cultural entertainment platform independently developed by its subsidiary Color China - The sharing platform (hereinafter referred to as "Color World") will be launched globally on September 10, Beijing time (September 9 EDT), and the "Fearless, Color World" Cloud Concert will be held at the same time.

The famous artist Yuan Xiaolou made an appearance at the event. As a star tutor of "Color World", he was also very happy to share the beauty of art with the help of a powerful platform, and to impart his painting skills to students around the world. "Color World" is independently developed and built by the world's top software development team, which has built a very complete and powerful platform for online entertainment knowledge sharing and exchange. From the early stage of research and development, a wealth of celebrity resource library has been established, covering multiple fields in the entertainment industry.

At present, Color China has reached long-term strategic cooperation in Thailand, South Korea, Romania, and other countries and regions based on the strong appeal of the Company, and it has embedded the "Color World" cultural and entertainment sharing platform.

Another highlight of the conference is the upcoming "Fearless, Color World" Cloud Concert. According to the sponsor, Color Star, the concert invited 11 international idol stars to join the lineup including Larry Carlton, Wiz Khalifa, Machine Gun Kelly, R&B Black Pearl Ashanti S. Douglas, Mainland China's "Pop Queen" Na Ying, Hong Kong's legendary singer Lin Zixiang, and international Piano artist Wu Muye, Taiwanese group "ID&MASA", Japanese idol Lin Longtai, Chinese young singer Zhu Zhihao, and top 100 DJs Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. The concert will be broadcast on the domestic and international websites of Color Star Technology on September 10th, 8pm Beijing Time and September 9th, 9pm Eastern Time.

Lu Biao, CEO of Color Star Technology said that "Color World is a complete and powerful platform for online entertainment knowledge sharing and exchange that was independently developed and built by us. Color World integrates education, celebrity interaction, peripheral product sales and video playback. We hope to promote China's excellent cultural traditions to all parts of the world."

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: HHT) offers online and offline innovative knowledge-paid services for music and entertainment industries globally. Its official website is www.colorstarinternational.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. The Company also offers after-school entertainment tutoring in New York via its joint venture entity Baytao LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include the business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of the parties following the completion of the acquisition, and HHT's estimated and future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, our actual results may differ materially from our expectations or projections. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: there is uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it has had and will continue to have on HHT's operations, the demand for the HHT's products and services, global supply chains and economic activity in general. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by HHT. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact our expectations and projections will be found in our periodic filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. HHT's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. HHT disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

