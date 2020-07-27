Color Star Technology Announces that Grammy Award-Winning Singer Ashanti Will Perform at its Planned Online Concert

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: HHT) (the "Company", "we" or "HHT"), a company engaged in the business of providing innovative education services, is pleased to announce that the famous Grammy Award Winning American singer Ashanti will perform at the online concert "Fearless, Color World" hosted by Color Star Technology. On September 9th, 2020, Ashanti will make a surprise appearance, bringing a special and unparalleled performance to fans all over the world online.

Ashanti burst onto the music scene with her smash hit self-titled debut album "Ashanti." It landed the #1 spot on both the Billboard Top 200 and R&B album charts, selling a whopping 504,593 units in its first week. Her first week showing set a SoundScan record as the most albums sold by any debut female artist in the chart's history, granting her a spot in Guinness Book of World Records. With her hit song "Foolish," Ashanti also secured the #1 top spot on SIX Billboard charts simultaneously. Her hit song "Foolish" stayed on the Billboard charts for 11 consecutive weeks. She made Billboard history by having her first three chart entries land in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time and holding the #1 and #2 spots simultaneously on this chart. She is the first female to accomplish this feat, previously only attained by the Beatles.

With her outstanding musical talent, and dazzling identity as the "Princess of Hip Hop and R&B", she has captured the attention of hundreds of millions of fans all over the world with her beautiful singing voice and sexy and charming appearance.

As a famous R&B singer in the United States, Ashanti's songs have been widely obsessed by fans all over the world. Many familiar songs to us such as "Foolish", "What's Luv" and "Always on Time" have also made her fans express their eagerness. We will soon listen to Ashanti again at the concert.

The concert will be broadcast simultaneously on multiple portals around the world, and as the organizer of this "party on the cloud" concert, Color Star Technology aims to bring the audience a vivid experience like an on-site performance.

The concert also adopts a scene-based online interactive entertainment mode, using dazzling stage design and top-level audio equipment. All music will be played in FLAC Quality, and multiple stages will be combined into one picture frame using AI stage and professionally-installed stage for artist collaboration to ensure that global audiences can enjoy the most exciting audio-visual feast.

Color Star Technology has also added perks to viewers of this concert with its own app "Color World". Through the APP, users have the opportunity to further interact with their favorite celebrities, and follow mentors of their choice for interactions and learning.

The "Color World Cloud Concert" series of performances are based on the theme of "Fearless, Color World". In an environment plagued by the epidemic around the world, Color Star Technology is determined to bring joy and hope to global audiences through this online concert. As a result, the company has devoted its utmost effort to present the best performance with star lineup and high quality equipment support. Color Star Technology truly hopes that fans all over the world will feel the spirit of "colorful music, colorful life, colorful world".

Color Star Technology CEO, Biao (Luke) Lu, said that "we are very happy to cooperate with Ashanti, and hope that he will bring us a wonderful performance at the concert, so that hundreds of millions of viewers will share this musical feast."

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology is a holding company whose primary business is offering both online and offline innovative education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company also anticipates providing an after-school tutoring program in New York via its joint venture entity Baytao LLC, and providing online music and entertainment education via a platform branded "Color World."

