Color Star Technology Announces the Addition of Music Producers Nianhe Li, Peirong Qiu, and Music Instructor Muheng Shen to its list of Star Teachers to be Offering Courses on its Color World Platform

NEW YORK, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: HHT) (the "Company", "we" or "HHT"), a company engaged in the business of providing innovative education services, announced that Color China Entertainment Limited ("Color China"), its wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into a cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Yuren Production Culture Media Co., Ltd. ("Shenzhen Yuren"), through which renowned music producers Nianhe Li and Peirong Qiu, and music instructor Muheng Shen will each serve as a "Star Teacher" on our online education platform "Color World." With the online star teaching model, we plan to offer live music courses for all music lovers.

Nianhe Li is a well-known Asian music producer and songwriter. His works such as "Tears of Polaris," "I want to understand you better," "I love you more" and "Tang Yun" are all popular in Asia. He has also worked with a wide variety of singers and Asian superstars, including Jay Chou, Weibo Pan, Yugang Li, Bo Huang, Yaowei Sun, Junjie Lin, and many others. His delicate touch is heard throughout his wide array of works. In addition, he has also served as the committee member of the Golden Melody Awards many times, showing his influence and reputation in the Chinese music scene. In the future, management believes he will also integrate his professional experiences and knowledge to his live courses.

Having graduated from the Bass Institute of Technology (BIT) program at Musicians Institute in Los Angeles, Peirong Qiu is focused on the foundation and personality of music production. He has an abundant experience in teaching the bass, and the "Complete Bass Playing" book he had published in 2003 was widely spread by bass beginners, and it is still one of the most used electric bass teaching materials in China today. He has collaborated with Xueyou Zhang, Qin Qi, Huajian Zhou, Huilin Chen, Wenwei Mo, Huimei Zhang, Min Li, Jay Chou, Lihong Wang, Yuqing Fei, Yixun Chen, Zongxian Wu and many other top singers, participating in tour performances in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and other parts of Mainland China, Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Paris. In November 2004, he released his first album "The Portrait of J."

Muheng Shen, a Taiwanese musical instrument master and teacher Muheng has been teaching musical instruments for more than 30 years and has students all over the world. Muheng has been deeply involved in the field of musical instruments for many years and he is a well-respected musical instrument preschool educator in Taiwan. Additionally, he is currently a ukulele instructor of Taiwan Kung Fu Association, a musical instrument instructor in many elementary schools in Taipei, and a senior ukulele lecturer of Taiwan China International Music Promotion Association. He has been teaching ukulele, folk guitar, electric guitar and electric bass for more than 37 years. Muheng excels at guiding the artistic growth of children, and he focuses on helping children learn, understand and fall in love with musical instruments. He aims to not only improve the skills of his students, but also to help establish an optimistic learning attitude in their hearts.

In this era that attaches great importance to the "starting line education" of children, in addition to the accumulation of resources, we believe that the guidance from renowned teachers serves as the finishing touch. At this time, Color Star is very honored to cooperate with Nianhe Li, Peirong Qiu and Muheng Shen through Shenzhen Yuren. We plan to offer special courses, with "renowned stars providing online lessons and entertainment" as the core value, breaking away from traditional teaching mode and creating an efficient and entertaining learning environment. Additionally, we also plan to provide students with opportunities to participate in many activities in an on-site entertainment base.

The signing of the contract between Color China and Shenzhen Yuren through which we have secured these top music producers and instructor as our Star Teachers also marks the beginning of our preparation for professional courses on Color World. In the future, Color Star aims to work with more Chinese and foreign artists and stars in music, film, sports, animation, television, hosting, dance, art and many other entertainment fields, increasing our variety of interesting live-broadcasted educational courses for everyone.

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology, is a holding company whose primary business is offering both online and offline innovative education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company also anticipates providing an after-school tutoring program in New York via its joint venture entity Baytao LLC, and providing online music education via a platform branded "Color World."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include the business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of the parties following the completion of the acquisition, and HHT's estimated and future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, our actual results may differ materially from our expectations or projections. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it will have on HHT's operations, the demand for the HHT's products and services, global supply chains and economic activity in general. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by HHT. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact our expectations and projections will be found in our periodic filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. HHT's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. HHT disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Contact: Investor Relations

FinancialBuzzIR™

[email protected]

Tele: +1-877-601-1879

SOURCE Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.