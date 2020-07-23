Color Star Technology Announces the Addition of Renowned Music Producer Xiuzhu Chen and Dancer Bowan Wang to its list of Star Teachers on its Planned Color World Platform

NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: HHT) (the "Company," "we" or "HHT"), a company engaged in the business of providing innovative education services, is pleased announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Color China Entertainment Limited ("Color China") has entered into cooperation agreements with Xiuzhu Chen, a renowned Asian music producer, and Bowan Wang, a renowned Asian dancer to serve as "Star Teachers" on its planned online education platform "Color World".

Xiuzhu Chen is a well-known music producer with over 20 years of experience, beginning her career in pop music in 1988. She has participated in the recording of more than one thousand songs. In addition, she has also been featured in numerous movie soundtracks as well as television commercial songs, some of which were used in Disney films and on the Disney channel. These experiences and qualifications have built a solid foundation for her career in music and have qualified her to be in charge of the training sessions of multiple record companies over the past 20 years. She has also taught countless artists. After 2000, she began to accept invitations from various fields in China, ranging from music productions to television shows, serving as the trainer, music consultant and director. In "Super Boys," a popular singing contest show on Hunan TV in 2013, she trained 66 people, including Chenyu Hua, one the most popular singers in China today.

In 2013, she was invited to act as a judge on the "Super Idol" show of Sanli TV, additionally, she is still active in both Hong Kong and mainland China today, serving as both a music producer and vocalist. In 2018, she served as the vocal director of a music show, "The War of Music" on Tencent and was awarded the "Most Trendy Vocal Guide" award.

Xiuzhu has signed a contract with Color China to serve as a Star Teacher on Color World. With Xiuzhu's experience in pop music, she differs from traditional vocal teachers in her vocal training and teaching methods. We believe that students will be able to learn and benefit from her courses in music production, vocal guidance and singing.

As a renowned dancer in Taiwan, Bowan Wang's wonderful presentation of the art of dancing and unique understanding of choreography will now be available to all students. With her rich emotional expression and clever rhythmic control, Bowan's talents have been fully recognized on and off the stage. Bowan has performed as a dancer at performances by famous singers such as Jay Chou, Ni Zhen, Yuqing Fei, Qin Cai and Yilian Lin. She also played significant roles in Jingru Liang's concerts, Miss Asia's final dance choreography, and the dance choreography of multiple high-end commercial activities, and more. With her various accomplishments, Bowan is an experienced dancer with a deep heritage, who brings with her a comprehensive technical interpretation and dimensional expression. During her 25-year dancer career, Bowan has served as judge for dance competitions in various colleges and universities on numerous occasions, helping a large number of excellent dance practitioners. Bowan has also expressed her strong enthusiasm to be an instructor on Color World, and to finally have the opportunity to share her years of experience with the next generation of dancers and to do something for the dance industry that she loves.

Our planned courses will focus on integrating renowned teachers with online entertainment and education and are intended to break free from traditional teaching models. We believe that our planned interactive and comprehensive educational courses will greatly spur multi-direction growth for students. We also plan that Color World will provide outstanding students with more opportunities to participate in various activities at our offline entertainment base, as well as a star-level model which will provide our users and students with a ladder to enter the entertainment industry quickly.

We are honored to cooperate with Xiuzhu Chen and Bowan Wang. In the future, we anticipate to continue to sign contracts with more Chinese and international artists in music, film, sports, animation, television, presentation, dance, art and other entertainment fields as Star Teachers on Color World.

We believe that the famous stars and professional instructors we invite onto Color World can share their valuable experiences with students around the world, so that more students can experience the charm of learning. The launch of Color World will also open a whole new level of the online education of entertainment. Unlike other traditional education platforms, we pay more attention to the professional learning experience of our students by inviting professionals of each field to share their professional career experience. In order to provide the most effective learning environment with precision, we plan for our platform to include level subdivisions, and list numerous Star Teachers in fields ranging from film and television programs to music production. Users will be able to register online and choose their favorite instructors, as well as conduct online learning exchanges.

Color Star plans to build Color World into a world-class online education platform with top technology and peripheral service. Beginning in China and expanding globally, management believes that we will be able to bring a highly attractive and new mode of education and entertainment. We believe that the abundant practical experience of the Star Teachers combined with the unique teaching mode of our planned live courses on Color World will enable the content of the courses to not only be a vivid exchange, but also act like a rainbow, linking the love of entertainment at both ends and the pursuit of various forms of art.

