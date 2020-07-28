Color Star Technology Announces the Addition of Renowned Singer Win (Wei Xun) and Musician Mike McLaughlin as Star Teachers on its Color World Platform

BEIJING, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: HHT) (the "Company", "we" or "HHT"), a company engaged in the business of providing education services, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Color China Entertainment Limited ("Color China") has signed a Cooperation Agreement with a famous Chinese singer Win (Wei Xun) and an international musician Mike Mclaughlin, who will serve as Star Teachers on 'Color World', an online education platform created by Color Star.

Mike McLaughlin, once served as the guitarist of the live band of Qi Qin's and Xin Xiaoqi's concerts, participated in the production and recording of Xu Wei's album "Love Like a Boy", and performed and cooperated with members of the legendary rock band Kiss. He also cooperated with Chen Sheng, Shun Zi, Xin Orchestra, SHE, Zhang Huimei and Liang Jingru, etc. Before 2002, Mike was engaged in professional recording work in Los Angeles, USA. He recorded an album by Peter Criss, who is the drummer of the Kiss Heavy Metal Orchestra. He also cooperated with Peter Criss and became his professional guitarist, having tour performances all over the United States. In 2015, Mike participated in the recording of the solo album "ONEFOR ALL" released by Peter Criss. In 2017, he collaborated with Peter Criss for his latest solo concert in Australia. During his stay in the United States, by coincidence, he met Qi Qin, a legend in the music industry. Mike was invited by Qi Qin to come to Taiwan in 2002 and started his Asian music journey. From 2002 to 2018, Mike worked with numerous professional singers in Asia, and he also participated in the arrangement and recording of his albums, as well as the production of his concerts. They work well together and received rave reviews. The addition of Mike makes the professional production team of "Color World" stronger.

Win (Wei Xun), a rising-star and male pop singer in mainland China, participated in the "China's Karaoke King Trial" in 2011 and won the national champion. In 2014, he joined the Orchestra and served as the lead singer. In 2015, Win served as a judge of the "Second SING Original Chinese Pop Music Network Competition". In 2017, he successively released his solo singles "Hey We Go" and "I Miss U". In the same year, he participated in the contest of the entertainment program "Happy Boy" on Hunan TV Station in China, and won the national finals. On January 22, 2018, the solo single "MY QUEEN" was released. As a new generation of Chinese artists, Win (Wei Xun) has a huge fan base in China. His joining will make our software "Color World" gain more recognition and participation in the huge Chinese market.

Biao (Luke) Lu, CEO of Color Star, said, "With the addition of more top artists around the world, we will have more fans and users in various countries. We believe that our software will become a brand new entertainment education model. Color Star's software is under development, and the contracted artists of Color Star are also busy doing their work. We believe that the launch of our software will surely make millions of fans around the world excited."

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology is a holding company whose primary business is offering both online and offline innovative education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company also anticipates providing an after-school tutoring program in New York via its joint venture entity Baytao LLC, and providing online music and entertainment education via a platform branded "Color World."

