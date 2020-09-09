Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. Announces Lineup of Its "Fearless, Color World" Cloud Concert

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: HHT) (the "Company"," we", or "HHT") is pleased to announce artist lineup and performance schedule of its planned "Fearless, Color World" online concert to stream on Sept 9, 9pm ET. Details on the performance as well as the live event can be viewed on the company website, www.colorstarinternational.com.

9:00 p.m. Hayashi Ryuta & ZHU ZHIHAO

Hayashi Ryuta & ZHU ZHIHAO 9:15 p.m. : NA YING

: 9:25 p.m. : George Lam

: 9:45 p.m. : Syncopated Ladies

: Syncopated Ladies 9:50 p.m. : Ashanti

: Ashanti 10:40 p.m. : Machine Gun Kelly

: Machine Gun Kelly 10:50 p.m. : Wiz Khalifa

: 11:00 p.m. : Larry Carlton

: 11:15 p.m. : ID & Masa

: ID & Masa 11:30 p.m. : WU MUYE

: 11:55 p.m. DVLM

Lu Biao, Company's CEO, comments, "this is going to be fascinating and one-of-the-kind online concert that we are committed to bring top-notch artists with their superb performance upon every corner of the world. This is only the beginning and with the launch of our worldwide APP "ColorWorld" that more online programs and events will be pushing out in short due course. Looking forwarding to seeing all of you at the beautiful and colorful world."

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq: HHT) offers online and offline innovative education services for music and entertainment industries globally. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. The Company also offers after-school entertainment tutoring in New York via its joint venture entity Baytao LLC.

