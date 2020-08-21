Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. Announces Press Conference for Color World APP to be Held in Beijing, China on September 2

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: HHT) (the "Company", "we" or "HHT"), a company engaged in the business of providing knowledge-paid services, today announced that the upcoming press conference of the Color World APP will be held as scheduled on September 2, 2020.

Independently developed by the world's top software development team, the Color World APP is a proprietary and comprehensive online entertainment knowledge learning platform. At the same time, the platform has begun to establish a collection of celebrity tutors and materials. These celebrity tutors are teaching entertainment courses in multiple fields and the courses will be gradually launched on the Color World APP.

The Color World APP also departs from the traditional entertainment teaching style in a single field, but covers a variety of entertainment fields. Our courses encompass music production, song creation, film performance, script creation, professional sound engineers, lighting engineers, etc. This APP invites world-renowned stars and directors to interact with users. In addition to their professional knowledge and skills, industry leading professors will also share with you their insights based on years of performing experience. This APP is more than a learning platform but also a means of dialogue with the masters to gain their wisdom and receive unique feedback.

Mr. Biao Lu, CEO of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. comments "The Color World APP not only delivers cultural and entertainment education quickly and effectively through the Internet, but also provides various commercial platforms to offer investors a wide range of business opportunities and communication channels. More detailed on-site introduction of the APP will be available at the press conference on September 2. We hope you would tune in."

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq: HHT) offers online and offline innovative knowledge-paid services for music and entertainment industries globally. Its official website is www.colorstarinternational.com. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. The Company also offers after-school entertainment tutoring in New York via its joint venture entity Baytao LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include the business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of the parties following the completion of the acquisition, and HHT's estimated and future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, our actual results may differ materially from our expectations or projections. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: there is uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it will have on HHT's operations, the demand for the HHT's products and services, global supply chains and economic activity in general. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by HHT. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact our expectations and projections will be found in our periodic filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. HHT's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. HHT disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

SOURCE Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

