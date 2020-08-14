Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. Announces the Appointment of New Director to Board

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: HHT) (the "Company"," we", or "HHT") announces that Hung-Jen Kuo has been named to its Board of Directors. Mr. Kuo has nearly 25 years of experience in the global investment & business management. He will serve as the Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee.

Mr. Kuo is currently the Executive President of Fosun Capital. Before joining Fosun Group, he was the director and head of the Securities Services of Deutsche Bank, China. Mr. Kuo previously served as the chief investment expert of Noah Group, the managing director of Gopher Assets Management. At the end of 2010, Mr. Kuo represented Russell Investments to participate in establishing Ping An Russell (Shanghai) Investment Management Companyin China. Mr. Kuo joined Russell Investment's global Seattle headquarters in 2001, holding various positions covering on investment management, research, and operations. In 1996 Mr. Kuo joined Aurora Group in Taipei as the assistant to CEO covering on business strategies and IPO project. Mr. Kuo's addition to the team will greatly accelerate the development of Color Star and help the company thrive in the market.

Biao Lu, Company's CEO, comments: "Mr. Kuo is a great addition to our Board of Directors, and his expertise and reputation as an executive and experience in corporate finance can improve our efforts to represent Color Star's stakeholders. He has established track record of driving great values, and his scope of experience can support his work alongside his fellow directors and Company's leadership."

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq: HHT) offers online and offline innovative education services for music and entertainment industries globally. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. The Company also offers after-school entertainment tutoring in New York via its joint venture entity Baytao LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include the business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of the parties following the completion of the acquisition, and HHT's estimated and future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, our actual results may differ materially from our expectations or projections. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: there is uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it will have on HHT's operations, the demand for the HHT's products and services, global supply chains and economic activity in general. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by HHT. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact our expectations and projections will be found in our periodic filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. HHT's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. HHT disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

