Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. Announces the Expansion of Thai Culture and Education, Striving to Build a Star Knowledge-Paid Brand in Southeast Asia

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: HHT) (the "Company", "we" or "HHT"), a company engaged in the business of providing knowledge-paid services, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Color China Entertainment Limited ("Color China"), has officially reached a long-term strategic agreement with Thailand's "Sing Sian Yer Pao Daily News". In the future, the two parties will leverage each other's strength to develop an in-depth cooperation on cultural education, brand promotion, and online star education.

It is understood that the cooperation between the two parties involves a very wide range of areas. Pursuant to the agreement, the cooperation is expected to serve as an important measure for the Company to expand its business into Southeast Asia. Color China plans to launch its self-developed star online education service software globally. After the software is launched, "Sing Sian Yer Pao Daily News" will be fully responsible for the landing and promotion in Thailand, leveraging its influence and profound resources in Thailand. "Sing Sian Yer Pao Daily News" will also actively encourage universities in Thailand to cooperate with Color China on academic education, research and advanced studies, such as Siam University, a well-known university in Thailand. At the same time, local Thai cultural products will be introduced to Color China's mobile application to show the world Thai culture and style.

Color Star Technology CEO, Biao Lu commented, "We hope that Color Star will become a well-known brand in Thailand in providing celebrity knowledge-paid services that can be accessible both online and offline, providing students with customized content and enjoyable learning experiences. Our collaboration with 'Sing Sian Yer Pao Daily News' marks a significant step in executing our global expansion plan."

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq: HHT) offers online and offline innovative knowledge-paid services for music and entertainment industries globally. Its official website is www.colorstarinternational.com. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. The Company also offers after-school entertainment tutoring in New York via its joint venture entity Baytao LLC.

Certain statements made herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include the business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of the parties following the completion of the acquisition, and HHT's estimated and future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, our actual results may differ materially from our expectations or projections. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: there is uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it will have on HHT's operations, the demand for the HHT's products and services, global supply chains and economic activity in general. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by HHT. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact our expectations and projections will be found in our periodic filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. HHT's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. HHT disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

