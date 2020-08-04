Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. announces the team of Emmy Nominated Choreographer Chloé Arnold joining their online concert "Color World"

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: HHT) (the "Company"," we", or "HHT") is pleased to announce that Syncopated Ladies, the team of Emmy nominated choreographer and international tap star Chloé Arnold, as the latest guest and opening dancers on its "Color World" online concert on September 9, 2020.

Syncopated Ladies is a female tap dance band from Los Angeles created by Chloé Arnold, the protégé of Debbie Allen. As the leading lady of tap, Chloé Arnold has performed on stages around the world, with world-famous musicians such as Beyoncé and John Legend. Arnold is also an experienced choreographer, whose choreography has been featured in over fifty episodes of The Late Late Show with James Corden, as well as on hit television shows such as So You Think You Can Dance, Good Morning America, and more.

As a team, Syncopated Ladies' most successful moments are their tribute to Prince and their cover of Beyoncé's "Formation". Their viral videos have amassed over fifty million views on social media, MTV, Cosmopolitan, Buzzfeed, and other platforms. They have worked with Beyoncé, won the first dance crew battle in FOX's So You Think You Can Dance, performed on Good Morning America, at the US OPEN, and sold out full-length concerts of "Syncopated Ladies: Live".

Color Star Technology CEO, Biao (Luke) Lu, said that "we are very happy to cooperate with Chloé and her team, and hope that they will bring us a wonderful performance at the concert, so that hundreds of millions of viewers will enjoy this musical feast."

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq: HHT) offers online and offline innovative education services for music and entertainment industries globally. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. The Company also offers after-school entertainment tutoring in New York via its joint venture entity Baytao LLC.

