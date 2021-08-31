Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Announces Exclusive Videos of Shaquille O'Neal to be Released on Color World Platform in September 2021

In this exclusive video, Shaq recounts his life journey where he started from scratch, achieved extraordinary peak and eventually became a legendary figure of the NBA. Shaq will also share with his fans about his mental growth and insights about success in life. Since its official launch on December 31, 2020, Color Star APP has invited celebrities from film and television, music and sports to share exclusive contents with fans, among which these tailor-made videos have been well received and sought after. The release of Shaq's video will launch the Color World sports star section. With more sports superstars to join the platform to share their exclusive videos, millions of viewers around the world with be able to interact with their sports idols on this platform. Currently, the Color World APP is available for download in both Apple Store and Android Store. At the same time, the mall at the Color World APP will launch celebrity co-branded products to meet the needs of global fans.

Mr. Basil Wilson, CEO of Color Star, commented "We're thrilled to introduce Color World APP's new sports section with exclusive videos from Shaquille O'Neal. Color Star is committed to the mission of integrating technology and entertainment. I believe the Color World APP's new sections and features will help enrich the online concert and video experience for more consumers and fans around the world."

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com

