Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Announces Presentation at H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech Conference

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as "Color Star" or the "Company"), announced today that it gave a corporate presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech Conference on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021. Color Star invites interested parties to view the Company's presentation by registering for the conference at https://hcwevents.com/crypto/#.

The CEO of Color Star, Mr. Luke Lu, commented: "We are honored to have been invited to present at the H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech Conference. This event provided Color Star with a platform where we shared our Company's story with potential investors who were interested in technology companies and their disruptive, exciting and innovative products and services such as ours. During our presentation, and via our recent press releases, we discussed the launch of our international APP, development efforts in artificial intelligence, AR vision, blockchain applications, our planned launch of the Company's secondary listing on NASDAQ Dubai (which will make us the world's first dual-listed entertainment technology company in the United States and United Arab Emirates (UAE)), and our strategic cooperation agreement with Supre NFT to develop future Non-Fungible Tokens ('NFT')."

Color Star's compelling business model is "Stars Online + Entertainment Teaching", a combination of hosting both on-line and off-line celebrity concerts and educational events with well-known performers. The Company's Color World APP has plans to migrate from a 2D to 3D mode to empower and generate further business development in a borderless fashion. Color Star's technology-driven strategy focuses on online and mobile capabilities; it has penetrated into the "Fans Economy," and is expected to attract large numbers of global fans to the APP while driving cost effectiveness to boost the Company's paid users base.

Furthermore, once the global pandemic has subsided, Color Star will arrange global artist tours, including its "Color World Music Festival" to invite the Company's worldwide audience to experience colorful music, colorful life, and a colorful world. Color Star is a leader in entertainment online education, providing "Accessibility," "Flexibility," and "Probability" to its customers, and has one of the world's best and largest Online Artists Training Academy which provides exclusive content and live, face-to-face interaction with the renowned "Star" teachers from both the West and Asia. Color Star's academy hopes to groom tomorrow's "future stars" and make a continuous in-house technology development and global business development efforts to embrace and capitalize on tremendous growth opportunities for the Company.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market in China and other countries where CSCW conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

