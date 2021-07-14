Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Begins Ticket Sales for Dubai Concert Event to be Held on July 23rd

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as "Color Star" or the "Company"), in partnership with the Dubai Tourism Bureau, will hold the first Color Star APP live music concert on July 23rd at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Center. Tickets are currently sold on platinumlist.net with high demand.

The live concert in Dubai will allow audiences worldwide to enjoy the infinite charm of Color Star music. In a global environment impacted by the pandemic, confidence and hope are precious. Despite the difficulty during the downturn, Color Star has discovered opportunities in crisis, accumulating resources to make this live performance happen. With the integration of technology and innovation, and the captivating experience of stage and live music, Color Star will once again prove its excellence in hosting large-scale performances.

For the upcoming Dubai concert, Color Star invited Arab mega stars Aseel Hameem and Walid Al Sham, the Queen and King of the Arabic-speaking world. Owning a massive fan base, data shows that together they have nearly 3 billion followers on social media. Color Star believes they will draw many fans to the event and help drive the event's profitability. Before performance starts, the celebrities will conduct real-time broadcasts through Color Star APP, Color Star's online celebrity platform, to interact with global audiences. This will help drive Color Star APP's on-demand traffic and increase the number of our global users.

In addition, the Dubai concert on July 23rd will be the first time the Company uses an augmented reality (AR) intelligence system, allowing online audiences to interact with celebrities and creating a brand-new online concert experience. The Dubai concert will be a prelude to Color Star's plans to resume live concerts worldwide. The Company expects to hold more than 50 global concerts within a year, with some to be broadcasted real-time via the interactive celebrity platform Color Star APP, allowing audiences around the world opportunities to enjoy top-notch concerts at home.

The CEO of Color Star, Mr. Basil Wilson, commented: "The Arab region has a population of 420 million people with vast cultural and entertainment needs. Through this performance, we hope to not only promote the local entertainment industry, but also gain recognition of the company in the Middle East. We invited two super influential celebrities from the region to help drive ticket sales and increase our fan base via live performances and online interaction. This will greatly boost the business of Color Star and lay the foundation for the launch of other live performances. We hope to seize the opportunity to provide entertainment in the Middle East, and to focus on business development in the region this year. In order to deepen our connections in the Middle East, we are applying for a secondary listing on Nasdaq Dubai. I am confident that Color Star will not only bring outstanding music performances to the world, but also create high-quality cultural and entertainment projects in the future.

In the meantime, the Company is also planning live concerts and music festivals in multiple U.S. cities for October 2021, reopening its live music business. In the future, these concerts and music festivals will continue to contribute to the Company's copyrights, as well as generate additional revenue from ticket sales, advertising sponsorship, and among others, to increase the company's operating income. In conjunction with online content, Color Star will be able to attract more fans and members for virtual cultural entertainment and increase on-demand member volume.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. And CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market in China and other countries where CSCW conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

For more information, please contact:

William Tu

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.