Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Launches Non-Fungible Token (NFT) for Music Copyrights

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as "Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company focusing on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, recently announced that all music copyrights on its celebrity interactive platform, Color Star APP, will be launched in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

As an entertainment technology company, Color Star is committed to combining advanced technology and AI with an entertainment focus. The Company makes full use of blockchain technology to encrypt copyrights of music, content, and videos to maximize the protection of creators' rights and interests. With the great efforts and hard work of Color Star's NFT R&D technical personnel, the Company has completed the production of its music copyrights in NFT form, with original music works to be introduced to the market soon after.

Mr. Basil Wilson, CEO of Color Star, commented: "Traditionally, the entertainment industry has mainly operated offline. However, since the pandemic, Color Star has worked hard to evolve and adapt to the changing landscape of entertainment. We have been working tirelessly to develop and expand the Company's offline entertainment products and services through scientific and technological means to create an exceptional online experience for our users. Color Star has also been vigorously acquiring music, movie, and TV copyrights to make our copyright library more complete and diverse. While increasing our ownership of original works, we are using NFT technology to launch these copyrights, allowing better protection for authors and purchasers. We have also signed cooperation agreements with many professional NFT institutions around the world, and will launch more NFT entertainment products for our users to choose from in the future."

The various entertainment technologies that Color Star is currently developing all have the focus of making entertainment a more enriching and realistic experience. The Company continues to invest in development and research in the fields of AI, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and NFT, and believes that in the future, Color Star will create better products and services to enhance its users' experience. The Color Star APP can now be found and downloaded in both the Apple Store and Google Store.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts.

