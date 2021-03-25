Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Teams Up with Steve Aoki to Create One of the Most Popular Online Live Shows on Apr. 23rd

Steve Aoki is a well-known Grammy nominated DJ, record producer, and record executive in the international electronic music industry. He ranked top ten among the world's top 100 DJs list last year by EmpoTV, and is also active in fashion design for various brands. He has designed fashion items, infused with his own personality, for a number of internationally renowned brands. He founded Dim Mak, a famous label encompassing both music records and fashion apparel.

In 2020, Steve Aoki personally created the song Not Tonight tailored for the Singaporean Singer JJ Lin. Steve Aoki reinterpreted JJ Lin's melody, which was full of conflicting beauty, and combined it with his signature EDM style. The song received a great deal of praise upon release.

For the first time, Steve Aoki is bringing his personal electronic music show to the Color Star APP, creating more appeal to show the charm of electronic music. In this cooperation, Steve Aoki will be the exclusive DJ on the platform for one month. During the period, as long as one is a registered user of the mobile phone Color Star APP, he may watch using pay on-demand. A user may enjoy the charm of online live shows anywhere, anytime.

Color Star teamed up with Steve Aoki because of his achievements in music, and hopes to provide global fans and electronic music enthusiasts a platform for sharing their passions. Despite the numerous challenges due to the pandemic, we hope our users will keep a positive attitude to face life and work, and can enjoy being immersed in the world of electronic music with Steve Aoki.

As a cultural exchange platform with the mission of "celebrity entertainment and knowledge sharing," Color Star has successfully held online concerts before and achieved outstanding single-show profits. In January this year, the platform cooperated with Luo Dayou, the godfather of Chinese music, to hold an online concert, which once again proved the potential of the "fan-economy" and "fan-effect." With the help of celebrity appeal and boutique projects, Color Star has been building awareness of the Company within the U.S. investment community. At the same time, the platform has provided sufficient potential consumer interest for other products and services of the Company. Through offering more access to international celebrities and high-quality projects that complement each other, while also introducing different entertainment cultures, the Color Star platform should help to enhance both the Company's and the platform's influence and popularity in international markets.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market in China and other countries where CSCW conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

For more information, please contact:

William Tu

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.