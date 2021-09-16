Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) to Acquire Elephant Games to Build Cross-Industry Alliance in Developing Online Mobile Games for the Global Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as "Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Color China, signed an memorandum of understanding to acquire Guangzhou Elephant Interactive Network Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Elephant Games") to utilize their respective advantages for jointly developing online mobile games for the international market. The two companies will cooperate globally in the areas of game development, copyright distribution, and peripheral product sales. Color China will benefit from the strategic layout and overseas listing experiences of its parent company, Color Star, which provides a diverse interactive game experience for hundreds of millions of players worldwide.

Elephant Games specializes in the development and operation of online games with local characteristics. Founded in 2017, the company's core team is equipped with management talent from well-known game companies such as Tencent, NetEase, Boya, China Mobile Games, Entertainment (CMGE), and 4399 Network. The team provides reliable and experienced business strategy, product development, operations, marketing, and other know-how to the company. Elephant Games has developed a number of 3D chess and card games with local characteristics, and boasts independent intellectual property rights.

Color Star's acquisition of Elephant Games will establish close cooperation between the platforms of both companies, creating a win-win, sustainable strategic partnership. In order to acquire market share in the global online mobile game market, Color Star has also partnered strategically with other well-known game companies. The Company believes that as network technology continues to improve, more people will choose the virtual leisure experience in the future, especially in Asia, where network technology has already penetrated into daily life. With billions of players around the world, the mobile game market has tremendous opportunities for growth. Color Star will utilize its own technology and entertainment business advantages to create entertainment products with exclusive celebrity intellectual property rights.

Mr. Basil Wilson, CEO of Color Star, commented: "In Asia, the mobile game market is a large market segment, which spurs the creation of world-class mobile game companies. Our cooperation with such a company will lead not only to the creation of the world's most sensational and best-selling game products, but also creation of our own IP products. We will also develop a series of business content, including e-sport competitions, theme hotels, and digital copyrights, among other products. We believe that when each business segment operates independently as well as collaboratively, this will allow for more profit generation."

Color Star's strategic cooperations and business layout decisions are based on macro factors including the global market for precise positioning. We believe that online mobile games will continue to show explosive growth in the future. With a large, global user base and increasing demand, Color Star strives to continually innovate and develop the best gaming experience for its users, and obtain greater profits in the mobile game market for investors.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market in China and other countries where CSCW conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

