Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) to Participate in Bitcoin 2021 Conference June 4th-5th, 2021 in Miami

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/--Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as "Color Star" or the "Company") was invited to participate in Bitcoin 2021, a global digital currency exchange conference to be held from June 4th to June 5th in Miami, Florida.

This conference is the world's largest Bitcoin summit. Supported by the City of Miami, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, and MANA Common, Bitcoin 2021 has the purpose of returning to the origins of Bitcoin and "making Bitcoin interesting again." The summit will provide a platform for community exchange, technical education, and interaction with real-world Bitcoin facilities, all in a festive atmosphere featuring special food trucks, arcade games combined with a lightning network, skateboard U pool (to be used by Tony Hawk), a featured Bitcoin art gallery, and networking & social areas. Basil Wilson, the co-CEO of Color Star, was invited to participate in this event.

Basil Wilson, the co-CEO of Color Star, commented: "I am very happy Color Star is participating in this event. As an entertainment technology company, we are committed to enriching the entertainment content of our products via technology. While Color Star's previous non-fungible token (NFT) projects have attracted much attention, we will have good opportunities during this conference to learn and communicate with blockchain technology companies and experts from around the world, and gain valuable experience for future applications of blockchain technology and the development of NFT."

Color Star will continue to apply NFT technology to the development of entertainment scenes. Following the announcement and release of movie and video NFT products, the Company will launch more entertainment NFT products on the Color Star entertainment interactive platform, Color Star APP, including music copyrights, celebrity video copyrights, among other products. The Company is also negotiating with celebrities from around the world to develop NFT products exclusively for celebrities, which will be released in succession.

As an entertainment technology company, Color Star is committed to creating new concepts for high-tech entertainment products and technologies. The Company continuously invests manpower and material resources in the development of NFT technology, augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) projects to create new entertainment products. The Company hopes that these new technology products will provide an enhanced technical experience to more fans, consumers, and copyright authors. The Company believes that technology will change the future.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. And CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market in China and other countries where CSCW conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

