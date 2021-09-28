Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) to Release Exclusive Online Video by NBA Superstar Shaquille O'Neal

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as "Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, today announces the release of an exclusive online video, which is created in collaboration with NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal. All users who log in to the Color Star APP will be able to watch Mr. O'Neal's exclusively shared video.

Upon signing the exclusive video contract with Mr. O'Neal, Color Star has undertaken post-production editing and repackaging to create a new video that will soon be released to global audiences. This video highlights Mr. O'Neal's philosophies about life and future expectations revolving around basketball. It also features Mr. O'Neal's love for life and many anecdotes from his basketball career. Fans of Mr O'Neal will be able to learn more about their idol's experiences through this series of exclusive videos.

Mr. Basil Wilson, CEO of Color Star, commented: "We are very excited about our cooperation with Mr. O'Neal and other superstars. This marks the beginning of our collaborations as we will continue to bring our fans and users more and better content in the future. While we have cooperated with many top celebrities in entertainment and sports, we will also be expanding into other industry sectors. We currently have plans to cooperate with celebrities from finance, life-style, and other industries in order to share more specialized industry insights and knowledge via the Company's platform, Color Star APP."

Color Star APP is currently undergoing updates to reflect the new metaverse version that is soon to be launched. In the Color Star metaverse, the interface will be organized into industry-specific sections. For example, there will be stadiums for sports fans and exclusive training bases for star athletes. The introduction of industry specific sections will make our future content more interesting and enriching for our users.

