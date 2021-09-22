Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Will Soon Debut the Metaverse, a Parallel Entertainment World

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as "Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, announces the upcoming debut of its "entertainment world metaverse", a brand new full-entertainment interface to be launched on the Company's platform, Color Star APP, on November 11th, following the launch of metaverse virtual humans, virtual scenes, and virtual reality scenes. The metaverse entertainment scenes released this time will be in 2D, and will integrate all the applications we previously developed. The Company expects to launch 3D scenes and applications next year. In the metaverse APP scene, all users will be able to reside and entertain from a virtual first- or third-person perspective. This metaverse interface integrates a comprehensive social model, and in the future, all online meetings will be conducted in the application by combining virtual and real scenes. Users will be able to make appointments and hold online business meetings and negotiations in virtual scenes, such as virtual restaurants, coffee shops, and high-end hotels. The upcoming 2D interface will give users more realism in the scene settings.

Mr. Basil Wilson, CEO of Color Star, commented: "Metaverse is a new concept product that many technology companies are making great efforts to develop. We are very proud to announce the Company's success in developing these metaverse concept products in a short time and embedding them in the Color Star APP. I believe that users worldwide will have a more intuitive understanding of the metaverse concept after trying our products."

Color Star has been making continuous efforts to develop metaverse concept and non-fungible token (NFT) products. Our peripheral supporting products will soon be launched alongside our metaverse concept products. We hope to use technology to allow users worldwide to experience the positive life changes made possible by the metaverse products.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market in China and other countries where CSCW conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

