Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Will Soon Launch Metaverse Virtual Reality Scenes on Color Star APP

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as "Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, announces that after continuous efforts, the Company's research laboratory in Dubai will soon launch virtual reality (VR) metaverse scenes for the Color Star APP.

Color Star APP is an interactive celebrity platform created by Color Star, which recently made breakthroughs in the research and development of metaverse. After launching virtual characters and virtual scenes, the Company will continue to launch VR scenes combined with the VR vision system. The metaverse scenes to be launched will mainly be used in the course contents section of the Color Star APP. The Company and its partners have jointly developed and produced more than 1,000 scenes combining reality and virtuality. With the online application of VR scenarios, Color Star will provide more new visual experiences to users worldwide.

Mr. Basil Wilson, CEO of Color Star, commented: "During the research and development process of the metaverse project, we came up with specific development plans. All of our creative staff and R&D personnel have made every effort to realize the Company's visions and goals. Our thoughts and understanding of the metaverse have always been that metaverse is not just an abstract concept, but something that can be turned into a concrete and realizable project. Color Star will create the core of metaverse, where we first develop and update entertainment contents and scenes, then add social, shopping, travel and other virtual reality content to make our product planning more comprehensive and diverse."

The VR metaverse scenes to be launched will continue to add to, and provide updates for, the current selection of application scenes. Color Star has already contacted and negotiated with a number of VR visual product manufacturing companies worldwide, and will soon launch its own VR glasses, VR helmets, and other supporting products.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market in China and other countries where CSCW conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

