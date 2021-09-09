Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Will Soon Release its First Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Music Album

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as "Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company focusing on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, today announces the creation of a music album that integrates the works of European, American, Asian, African, and other regions' artists in one album, to be released in non-fungible token (NFT) form.

As an entertainment technology company, Color Star has always strived to apply technology to entertainment. The Company's NFT R&D department has been making continuous advancements and has successively launched various NFT entertainment products. The creation of this NFT music album is a new attempt that will unite celebrities, music producers, music creators, and bands from around the world in a concerted effort to create new music. After review, the music album will be launched on Color Star's global celebrity interactive platform, Color Star APP. Color Star believes that the creation of NFT music album will be a milestone in creating a new audiovisual experience to be enjoyed by music lovers around the world. Color Star is currently in the stage of collecting songs for the music album.

Mr. Basil Wilson, CEO of Color Star, commented: "We believe that entertainment industry is among the most suitable fields for the application of NFT. Be it music or videos, they can all be created in NFT form for product release. With in-depth understanding of the entertainment industry, Color Star is developing and creating not only NFT music albums but also the first NFT movie and TV series. We hope that through advanced technology, more people in the entertainment industry will embrace the new change made possible by application of NFT. This NFT music album will include eight songs created by musicians from around the world. We believe this music album will introduce everyone to a brand new musical concept."

Color Star is committed to creating advanced entertainment technology and believes that technology will bring better and more enriching entertainment products to the market, while also giving creators of entertainment and ordinary entertainment enthusiasts the means to bring their original works to the world via Color Star's platform, Color Star APP.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

