Color Star Technology Co-organizes Billkin & PP Krit Fan Meet on September 10 in Manila, Philippines

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, announces today that it is co-organizing a Billkin & PP Krit fan meeting event together with Three Angles Production. Fans will be able to meet the famous Thai stars in Manila, Philippines on the 10th of September, 2023.

Billkin & PP Krit are currently two of Asia's most in demand Thai celebrities, having risen to stardom in recent years after starring in the 2020 Thai television drama 'I Told Sunset About You'. Despite their young careers, Billkin & PP Krit's diligent approach to their work and sincere treatment of their fans over the years has garnered them a stellar reputation. A fan meet featuring the duo will undoubtedly receive extensive media attention.

Color Star is thrilled to co-organize this event along with Universal Music Group, Three Angles Production, and it also plans to organize similar events in other countries. The Company always seeks to present fans with exhilarating events that bring together the hottest celebrities. This year, Color Star has planned many major events and performances in Asia, Europe, U.S., and the Middle East, which is anticipated to generate substantial publicity for the Company as well as increase company revenue.

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color Metaverse Pte. Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com and www.colorstar.investorroom.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, including the development of the metaverse project; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market internationally where ADD conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

