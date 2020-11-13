Color Star Technology Reports Audited Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) (the "Company", or "Color Star"), an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services, today announced its audited financial results and the filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F with the Securities and Exchanges Commission for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the Annual Report is available at www.sec.gov.

"Today's announcement marks the filing of our Annual Report for the first time since we disposed the ready-mix concrete business and started to reposition the Company as a global, online+offline entertainment and paid knowledge sharing company. Looking ahead, with a continuously growing registered user base which now tops 500,000 and the combination of offline music festivals and online businesses that include online education academy, online concert, and online store, we firmly believe that Color Star is well positioned to succeed in years to come," commented Biao (Luke) Lu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Color Star.

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights





For the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, ($ millions, except per share data)

2020

2019

% Change Revenues

$nil

$nil

NA Loss from operations

($5.16)

($6.66)

22.4% Net loss

($11.63)

($14.39)

19.2% Loss per share

($0.99)

($2.46)

59.8%

Financial Conditions

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash, cash equivalents of $0.99 million, compared to $0.32 million as of June 30, 2019. Other receivables were $1.00 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $2,300 as of June 30, 2019. Prepayment and advances were $1.17 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $25,000 as of June 30, 2019. Working capital was $2.63 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to working capital deficit of $1.14 million as of June 30, 2019.

Net cash used in operating activities was $2.54 million for fiscal year 2020, compared to $1.08 million for fiscal year 2019. Net cash used in investing activities was $1.39 million for fiscal year 2020, compared to $0.14 million for fiscal year 2019. Net cash provided by financing activities was $4.80 million for fiscal year 2020, compared to $0.52 million for fiscal year 2019.

COLOR STAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES (FORMERLY KNOWN AS HUITAO TECHNOLOGY CO., INC.) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





June 30,



June 30,





2020



2019

ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 988,696



$ 319,514

Other receivables



1,002,300





2,300

Prepayments and advances



1,170,000





25,000

Current assets of discontinued operations



-





52,158,699

Total current assets



3,160,996





52,505,513



















OTHER ASSETS















Property, plant and equipment, net



3,958,335





-

Other assets of discontinued operations



-





1,659,520

Total other assets



3,958,335





1,659,520



















Total assets

$ 7,119,331



$ 54,165,033



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

































CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Other payables and accrued liabilities

$ 518,122



$ 353,292

Other payables - related parties



10,711





540,000

Loans payable - employee



-





308,089

Current liabilities of discontinued operations



-





52,442,854

Total current liabilities



528,833





53,644,235



















Total liabilities



528,833





53,644,235



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

































Preferred shares, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding



-





-

Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 74,000,000 shares authorized, 25,623,822 and 7,174,626 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively



25,624





7,175

Additional paid-in-capital



69,689,789





54,237,082

Deferred stock compensation



(1,201,183)





(3,161,200)

Deficit



(61,923,732)





(64,031,446)

Statutory reserves



-





6,248,092

Accumulated other comprehensive income



-





7,221,095

Total shareholders' equity



6,590,498





520,798



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 7,119,331



$ 54,165,033



COLOR STAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES (FORMERLY KNOWN AS HUITAO TECHNOLOGY CO., INC.) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS





For the Years ended June 30,





2020



2019



2018

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

$ (1,598,984)



$ (2,065,829)



$ (918,605)

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES



(120,000)





-





-

STOCK COMPENSATION EXPENSE



(3,444,617)





(4,592,200)





(1,388,501)



























LOSS FROM OPERATIONS



(5,163,601)





(6,658,029)





(2,307,106)



























OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET























Interest income



-





84





13

Finance expense



(5,041)





(1,477)





(26)

TOTAL OTHER EXPENSE, NET



(5,041)





(1,393)





(13)



























LOSS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



(5,168,642)





(6,659,422)





(2,307,119)



























PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



-





-





-



























LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS



(5,168,642)





(6,659,422)





(2,307,119)



























DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS:























Loss from discontinued operations, net of applicable income taxes



(12,245,168)





(7,729,108)





(5,092,846)

Net gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of applicable income taxes



5,787,213





-





-

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS



(6,457,955)





(7,729,108)





(5,092,846)



























NET LOSS

$ (11,626,597)



$ (14,388,530)



$ (7,399,965)



























COMPREHENSIVE LOSS























Net loss

$ (11,626,597)



$ (14,388,530)



$ (7,399,965)

Other comprehensive (loss) income - foreign currency translation (loss) gain



-





(335,080)





347,097



























COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

$ (11,626,597)



$ (14,723,610)



$ (7,052,868)



























LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE























Weighted average number of shares:























Basic



11,640,018





5,841,614





2,942,945

Diluted



11,640,018





5,841,614





2,942,945



























Loss per share - basic and diluted























Continuing operations

$ (0.44)



$ (1.14)



$ (0.78)

Discontinued operations

$ (0.55)



$ (1.32)



$ (1.73)

Total

$ (0.99)



$ (2.46)



$ (2.51)



COLOR STAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES (FORMERLY KNOWN AS HUITAO TECHNOLOGY CO., INC.) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





For the years ended June 30,





2020



2019



2018

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:























Net loss

$ (11,626,597)



$ (14,388,530)



$ (7,399,965)

Net loss from discontinued operations



(6,457,955)





(7,729,108)





(5,092,846)

Net loss from continuing operations



(5,168,642)





(6,659,422)





(2,307,119)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:























Stock compensation expense



3,444,617





4,592,200





1,388,501

Changes in operating assets and liabilities























Other receivables



-





-





(2,300)

Prepayments and advances



(1,145,000)





15,458





(40,458)

Other payables and accrued liabilities



130,036





509,381





2,000

Other payables - related parties



-





540,000





720,000

Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations



(2,738,989)





(1,002,383)





(239,376)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations



203,854





(73,759)





2,689,394

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(2,535,135)





(1,076,142)





2,450,018



























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:























Purchase of equipment



(2,000,000)





-





-

Cash acquired through acquisition of Color China



5,272





-





-

Proceeds from sales of discontinued operations



600,000





-





-

Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations



(1,394,728)





-





-

Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations



-





(135,705)





(138,151)

Net cash used in investing activities



(1,394,728)





(135,705)





(138,151)



























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:























Borrowings from shareholders



300,000





-





-

Proceeds from sale of ordinary shares, net of offering costs



4,502,901





950,000





600,000

Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations



4,802,901





950,000





600,000

Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations



(7,294)





(427,333)





(6,395,823)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



4,795,607





522,667





(5,795,823)



























EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH



(1,943)





(62,025)





149,203



























NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH



863,801





(751,205)





(3,334,753)



























CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of year



347,486





1,098,691





4,433,444



























CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of year

$ 1,211,287



$ 347,486



$ 1,098,691



