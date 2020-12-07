Color Star Technology to Launch English Version of Its Color World App on December 31

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) (the "Company", or "Color Star"), an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services, today announced that an international version of its Color World App is currently undergoing testing with official launch scheduled for December 31, 2020.

Color World App offers both a Chinese version, which launched on September 10, 2020 and an international version, to be launched by the end of 2020. Since its launch in less than three months ago, the Chinese version has already attracted over 600,000 registered users and over 50 celebrity coaches. It currently offers online performances, live streaming, online celebrity classes, and celebrity and influencer co-branded products. The international version is designed as a platform to attract world renowned artists, athletes, and other professionals to provide more diversified and culturally rich performances. The Company also plans to host offline concerts and music festivals in 2021 with simultaneous online streaming on the Color World App.

The Company expects to generate revenues from its Color World App subscription service, with a monthly fee of $9.90 or an annual fee of $99.

"Color World International will become another pillar for our entertainment infrastructure and facilitate online and offline integration. In 2021, we will promote our Color World App to more countries and regions and host a variety of offline performances. We expect to use the App to provide more vibrant and diversified contents to our ever-growing number of users," Commented Luke Lu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Color Star.

