Color Star Technology to Present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational 2020 Virtual Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) (the "Company", or "Color Star"), an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services, today announced that its management will present at the Diamond Equity Research Growth Invitational virtual investor conference on December 1st, 2020.

Color Star is scheduled to host a virtual presentation to investors, followed by a guided question and answer session as follows:

Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational

Date: December 1, 2020

Time: 9:40 a.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jR1T4UfbTN2a5PHM7lXsEw

A live audio webcast, archive of the conference presentation, and after the event a recording of the presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational, please contact your Diamond Equity Research representative.

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research provides institutional, quality research to emerging growth companies that are under the radar and is a leading provider of company sponsored research which is fact oriented and provides no formal buy or sell recommendations or price targets. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on premiere institutional investor platforms including Factset, Morningstar, and Thomson One. The firm is headquartered in midtown Manhattan. For more information, visit www.diamondequityresearch.com.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market in China and other countries where CSCW conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Zheng

Weitian Group LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-718-213-7386

SOURCE Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

