Color Street and Marilyn Monroe Unveil Collaboration

Exclusive Nail Strip Shades Celebrate Hollywood Icon's 100th Birthday

TOTOWA, N.J., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Street announced a collaboration with Marilyn Monroe launching today to celebrate the year the Hollywood legend would have turned 100 years old. The Color Street x Marilyn Monroe Collection unites old Hollywood allure with modern innovation, an irresistible combination designed to captivate consumers and fans of Marilyn Monroe across generations. The collection is available on ColorStreet.com, Amazon and via Independent Stylists across the United States.

Color Street x Marilyn Monroe in Spotted on Set

Launching today with six nail shades and one exclusive set of mani charms, the partnership will continue with new shades that highlight milestone moments throughout 2026, including what would have been Marilyn's official 100th birthday in June. This partnership pays tribute to women everywhere who embrace individuality and confidence. Anchored by key tentpole moments and supported by a robust marketing and retail strategy, the Color Street x Marilyn Monroe Collection unites old Hollywood allure with modern innovation.

"Just as Marilyn Monroe redefined what it meant to be iconic and innovative, Color Street similarly continues to energize and reinvent the modern manicure, as the first and only 100% Real Nail Polish strip" shared Fa Park, Founder and CEO of Color Street. "We are thrilled to celebrate this global legend with this new collection to be enjoyed across generations of fans."

"In this milestone year, Color Street is a natural partner to help honor the legacy, beauty, and glamour of Marilyn Monroe," shared Dana Carpenter of Authentic Brands Group. "Together, we're proud to introduce an iconic collection that brings her golden-era allure to consumers in a fresh and accessible way."

The Color Street x Marilyn Monroe 100 collection is available now at ColorStreet.com and on the official Color Street Amazon Storefront and through Color Street Independent Stylists nationwide.

About Color Street

The technology behind Color Street was created in 1988 by Fa Park, who observed how much time women wasted waiting for nail polish to set and the difficulty of obtaining a perfect manicure. Determined to make this process fast and flawless, he created patented nail strips made with real nail polish that apply in seconds, don't require tools, and are immediately dry to the touch. Top beauty brands utilized his revolutionary product for years. Color Street was founded in 2017 with the goal of inspiring entrepreneurial beauty lovers around the globe to pave their own path and express themselves in full color.

Today, Color Street has approximately 70 patents in the US and internationally and a dozen awards for transformative innovation in beauty. Color Street's patented nail strips remain the hero product, with new shades and designs released twice-monthly based on the latest and greatest trends in beauty. Building on extensive color expertise and insights, Color Street introduced a clean beauty cosmetic line with lipsticks, lip liners, mascara, and gel eyeliners in 2022.

About Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe is one of the most influential pop culture icons of all time. A true trailblazer, Monroe forged her own path, embracing her individuality and pursuing her passions in an era when paths for women were few. She appeared in 29 films over the course of her career, became a Golden Globe winner for Some Like It Hot, and continued to set a new standard for women in film. As part of her quest for control, she launched her own production company, Marilyn Monroe Productions, affording her control over her image, while pushing back on the Hollywood system to ensure her voice and others were heard. Her pioneering spirit, independence and confidence, along with her incomparable star power, continue to inspire modern generations and transcend cultures and backgrounds. Partnerships with both luxury and mass-consumer brands, in addition to an extensive merchandising program, reinforce her status as a global icon.

For more information and exclusive updates, follow @marilynmonroe on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X.

SOURCE Color Street